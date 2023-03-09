The 2023 Hollywood Swag Bag; Unofficial Oscar Gift Baskets Are Delivered to Nominees in Honor of Awards Weekend
Hollywood Swag Bag Gifts are sent directly to the nominees, since 2007.
Hollywood, CA, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hollywood Swag Bag, one of the Unofficial Oscar Gift Bags, has the honor of gifting the nominees directly with gorgeous gift baskets in honor of Awards Weekend. Hollywood Swag Bag has been curating gifts for the various award shows since 2007.
HSB's gifts are lower value and recipients do not need to pay taxes on their gifts. "What sets us apart from others who offer a similar service is our gorgeously designed gift baskets as opposed to items being thrown into a gift bag,” says a representative for Hollywood Swag Bag.
This year, you can find the following products in the swanky gift baskets that are prepared by Hollywood Baskets:
Travertine Eucalyptus Steam Shower Spray
Botne’ Skincare
Organic India Tea
Tito’s Vodka
Evolue Skincare
TSMA The Social Media Agency
Sol-ti Glass Bottled Living Beverages
Exclusive, Personalised Artwork by Tracie Eaton
An Assortment of Seasnax
"Project Kind: the ultimate glow up" by Natashia Telfer
"Where Have I Been All My Life?" by Author Lisa Benson
Stefanie Greer Energy Healing
Lujo Home Mulberry silk pillowcase
Dr. Bronner’s All in One Chocolate-Cool Peppermint
Pure Romance Body Lotion
Courage & Confidence by Peace Mitchell and Katy Garner
Think Limitlessly by Cathy Dimarchos
Repchamp's Gourmets Macarons et Plus scrumptious Macarons from France
The Scent Guru- Group- Scent Therapy Calm™
Kona Wood Wave Tray by Noritake
Ten Little Sandpipers: A Counting Book by Author Kim Ann
"PT Runs Free" by Jason Kraus and illustrated by Connor DeHaan
"When Birds Sing - My Journey from Trauma to Triumph" by Arielle Spring
Quick Affirmations Journal by Yobe Qiu and Kim Ann
The Power to Rise Above Edited by Sandy Davies
Meno Belly Weight Loss Tea - The T Lady
Feminessence magazines and Books to help you unlock, embrace and illuminate your own feminine essence.
Veronique Gabai Men’s and Women’s Fragrances
Asombroso Eros Reposado Tequila
Enlighten Candles
The New You Worthy 2 Wellness Healing Clinic
Wow From Home. With a Shirt Like This Who Needs Pants
Core Innovations Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone with Built-in Speakers David Arthur Vineyards Proprietary Red Wine
Wil Valour Custom Accessories
BeTini Spirits
Navigating Motherhood - Maven Press
Conscious Revolution - Maven Press
Sacred Promise, compiled by Dr Tererai Trent with foreword by Elizabeth Gilbert, published by Women Changing the World Press
Hungry Girl Simply Comfort: by Lisa Lillien
Bare August, Smooth Steps Gift Set
Twins by Author Annie Gibbons
MeridaSKIN Foaming Facial Cleanser
The Pinstripe Prisoner by Kelly Van Nelson
"Teddy Talks: A Paws-itive story about Type 1 Diabetes" By Vanessa Messenger Goodbye Busy, Hello Happy By Peace Mitchell and Katy Garner
A Woman’s Guide to Business Domination by Annie Gibbons
Angie Shel Designs Handmade Jewelry
The Garden School Foundation
All the items are procured by Hollywood Swag Bag in the US and Celebrity and Hollywood Gifting in Australia. Hollywood Swag Bag Celebrity and Hollywood Gifting are in no way affiliated with the Oscars or The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
