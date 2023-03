The 2023 Hollywood Swag Bag; Unofficial Oscar Gift Baskets Are Delivered to Nominees in Honor of Awards Weekend

Hollywood, CA, March 09, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Hollywood Swag Bag, one of the Unofficial Oscar Gift Bags, has the honor of gifting the nominees directly with gorgeous gift baskets in honor of Awards Weekend. Hollywood Swag Bag has been curating gifts for the various award shows since 2007.HSB's gifts are lower value and recipients do not need to pay taxes on their gifts. "What sets us apart from others who offer a similar service is our gorgeously designed gift baskets as opposed to items being thrown into a gift bag,” says a representative for Hollywood Swag Bag.This year, you can find the following products in the swanky gift baskets that are prepared by Hollywood Baskets:Travertine Eucalyptus Steam Shower SprayBotne’ SkincareOrganic India TeaTito’s VodkaEvolue SkincareTSMA The Social Media AgencySol-ti Glass Bottled Living BeveragesExclusive, Personalised Artwork by Tracie EatonAn Assortment of Seasnax"Project Kind: the ultimate glow up" by Natashia Telfer"Where Have I Been All My Life?" by Author Lisa BensonStefanie Greer Energy HealingLujo Home Mulberry silk pillowcaseDr. Bronner’s All in One Chocolate-Cool PeppermintPure Romance Body LotionCourage & Confidence by Peace Mitchell and Katy GarnerThink Limitlessly by Cathy DimarchosRepchamp's Gourmets Macarons et Plus scrumptious Macarons from FranceThe Scent Guru- Group- Scent Therapy Calm™Kona Wood Wave Tray by NoritakeTen Little Sandpipers: A Counting Book by Author Kim Ann"PT Runs Free" by Jason Kraus and illustrated by Connor DeHaan"When Birds Sing - My Journey from Trauma to Triumph" by Arielle SpringQuick Affirmations Journal by Yobe Qiu and Kim AnnThe Power to Rise Above Edited by Sandy DaviesMeno Belly Weight Loss Tea - The T LadyFeminessence magazines and Books to help you unlock, embrace and illuminate your own feminine essence.Veronique Gabai Men’s and Women’s FragrancesAsombroso Eros Reposado TequilaEnlighten CandlesThe New You Worthy 2 Wellness Healing ClinicWow From Home. With a Shirt Like This Who Needs PantsCore Innovations Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone with Built-in Speakers David Arthur Vineyards Proprietary Red WineWil Valour Custom AccessoriesBeTini SpiritsNavigating Motherhood - Maven PressConscious Revolution - Maven PressSacred Promise, compiled by Dr Tererai Trent with foreword by Elizabeth Gilbert, published by Women Changing the World PressHungry Girl Simply Comfort: by Lisa LillienBare August, Smooth Steps Gift SetTwins by Author Annie GibbonsMeridaSKIN Foaming Facial CleanserThe Pinstripe Prisoner by Kelly Van Nelson"Teddy Talks: A Paws-itive story about Type 1 Diabetes" By Vanessa Messenger Goodbye Busy, Hello Happy By Peace Mitchell and Katy GarnerA Woman’s Guide to Business Domination by Annie GibbonsAngie Shel Designs Handmade JewelryThe Garden School FoundationAll the items are procured by Hollywood Swag Bag in the US and Celebrity and Hollywood Gifting in Australia. Hollywood Swag Bag Celebrity and Hollywood Gifting are in no way affiliated with the Oscars or The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.