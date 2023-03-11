Field Force Tracker Launches Newly Designed Mobile Apps for Both iPhone and Android
The new mobile apps make it easier to manage field jobs. The apps are available for free download from Apple or Android market place.
Princeton, NJ, March 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Field Force Tracker, a leading provider of cloud-based field service software, today unveiled a brand-new mobile experience for field service technicians. The new app makes it easy for technicians to complete jobs in the field with just a few simple steps. Field Force Tracker App is available for free download via the Apple App Store or Google Play.
The app offers a new easy-to-use, on-the-go, and fully customizable experience for users of Field Force Tracker field service software. The Field Force Tracker is an award winning, mobile enabled, comprehensive field service management software used by service companies in many countries. It is designed to manage operations of service companies offering equipment repair and installations in many industries. The main features of software include work order tracking, client history, employee management, parts and installed asset management, estimates, contract management, invoicing, Quick Books syncing and more.
"Field Technicians access our software daily using either their mobile phone or tablet so user experience and ease of use are very important." says Dr. Brijesh Kumar, chief technology officer of Field Force Tracker. "Our new app was built with input from our daily users with the main goals of offering ease of navigation, fast data load times, and the ability for users to quickly complete all work order related steps at a customer location. We believe it is the best app of its kind in the market today."
Key features of the applications include:
- Easy to navigate to all assigned/ open jobs
- Parts, customer products and service management
- Customer and product repair history
- Photo and customer signature attachments
- Reminders on upcoming jobs
- Push notifications
- Job timesheets
- Quotes and invoice generation
- Sales leads management
Field Force Tracker provides unlimited ongoing support to its customers. There is no charge to request any support or help at any time. Its multi-location customer service teams provide education and best practices for helping businesses achieve more with their software.
About Field Force Tracker
Field Force Tracker (http://www.fieldforcetracker.com) is a leading global provider of its award-winning mobile field service software for service-based businesses of all sizes delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Our solutions enable businesses of all sizes to meet the challenges associated with managing and running complex service operations. It helps in improving the productivity of their mobile workforce in Copier, HVAC, Plumbing, Fire Alarm and Security, and Electrical Service Industries.
Field Force Tracker is a product of Rapidsoft Systems Inc. Rapidsoft Systems, Inc. has its main office in Princeton, NJ, USA, and sales and support offices in several locations in the US, India (Delhi) & UAE (Dubai).
The app offers a new easy-to-use, on-the-go, and fully customizable experience for users of Field Force Tracker field service software. The Field Force Tracker is an award winning, mobile enabled, comprehensive field service management software used by service companies in many countries. It is designed to manage operations of service companies offering equipment repair and installations in many industries. The main features of software include work order tracking, client history, employee management, parts and installed asset management, estimates, contract management, invoicing, Quick Books syncing and more.
"Field Technicians access our software daily using either their mobile phone or tablet so user experience and ease of use are very important." says Dr. Brijesh Kumar, chief technology officer of Field Force Tracker. "Our new app was built with input from our daily users with the main goals of offering ease of navigation, fast data load times, and the ability for users to quickly complete all work order related steps at a customer location. We believe it is the best app of its kind in the market today."
Key features of the applications include:
- Easy to navigate to all assigned/ open jobs
- Parts, customer products and service management
- Customer and product repair history
- Photo and customer signature attachments
- Reminders on upcoming jobs
- Push notifications
- Job timesheets
- Quotes and invoice generation
- Sales leads management
Field Force Tracker provides unlimited ongoing support to its customers. There is no charge to request any support or help at any time. Its multi-location customer service teams provide education and best practices for helping businesses achieve more with their software.
About Field Force Tracker
Field Force Tracker (http://www.fieldforcetracker.com) is a leading global provider of its award-winning mobile field service software for service-based businesses of all sizes delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Our solutions enable businesses of all sizes to meet the challenges associated with managing and running complex service operations. It helps in improving the productivity of their mobile workforce in Copier, HVAC, Plumbing, Fire Alarm and Security, and Electrical Service Industries.
Field Force Tracker is a product of Rapidsoft Systems Inc. Rapidsoft Systems, Inc. has its main office in Princeton, NJ, USA, and sales and support offices in several locations in the US, India (Delhi) & UAE (Dubai).
Contact
RapidSoft Systems, Inc.Contact
Amy Rosewal
+1-609-439-4775
http://www.rapidsoftsystems.com
Amy Rosewal
+1-609-439-4775
http://www.rapidsoftsystems.com
Categories