Jason Talbott’s Newly Released "Modern Appalachian Cuisine" is an Enjoyable Celebration of the Vibrant Culture of Appalachia
“Modern Appalachian Cuisine,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jason Talbott, is a helpful resource for anyone seeking to learn down-home style cooking that draws from regional and family history.
Oak Island, NC, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Modern Appalachian Cuisine”: a sumptuous selection of mouth-watering recipes. “Modern Appalachian Cuisine” is the creation of published author, Jason Talbott, a native of rural West Virginia who grew up being exposed to diverse culture within a loving family.
Talbott shares, “If you want to learn something new about Appalachian cooking, this could be the book for you. I tried to make this book a combination of old family recipes; some are with modern twists, and others are just plain twists. From ramps to pawpaws, we got a little bit of everything.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jason Talbott’s new book will delight anyone with a passion for creating in the kitchen.
Talbott shares in hope of providing a window into the traditions of his beloved region through delicious recipes inspired by family, friends, and the beauty of Appalachia.
Consumers can purchase “Modern Appalachian Cuisine” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Modern Appalachian Cuisine,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
