Jason Talbott’s Newly Released "Modern Appalachian Cuisine" is an Enjoyable Celebration of the Vibrant Culture of Appalachia

Oak Island, NC, March 15, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “Modern Appalachian Cuisine”: a sumptuous selection of mouth-watering recipes. “Modern Appalachian Cuisine” is the creation of published author, Jason Talbott, a native of rural West Virginia who grew up being exposed to diverse culture within a loving family.Talbott shares, “If you want to learn something new about Appalachian cooking, this could be the book for you. I tried to make this book a combination of old family recipes; some are with modern twists, and others are just plain twists. From ramps to pawpaws, we got a little bit of everything.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jason Talbott’s new book will delight anyone with a passion for creating in the kitchen.Talbott shares in hope of providing a window into the traditions of his beloved region through delicious recipes inspired by family, friends, and the beauty of Appalachia.Consumers can purchase “Modern Appalachian Cuisine” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Modern Appalachian Cuisine,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.