Author Julie Cheng's New Audiobook, "Poetry of Self-Importance," Holds a Series of Inspiring Poems Designed to Carry Listeners Through Times of Fear and Loneliness

Recent audiobook release “Poetry of Self-Importance: Motivation and Self-Awareness,” from Audiobook Network author Julie Cheng, is a collection of poems and quotes from the author's time working at a nursing home during the Coronavirus pandemic that brought the residents she worked with comfort during a time of chaos and uncertainty.