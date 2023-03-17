Author Julie Cheng's New Audiobook, "Poetry of Self-Importance," Holds a Series of Inspiring Poems Designed to Carry Listeners Through Times of Fear and Loneliness
Recent audiobook release “Poetry of Self-Importance: Motivation and Self-Awareness,” from Audiobook Network author Julie Cheng, is a collection of poems and quotes from the author's time working at a nursing home during the Coronavirus pandemic that brought the residents she worked with comfort during a time of chaos and uncertainty.
New York, NY, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Julie Cheng, who began working in the healthcare industry during the Covid-19 pandemic to bring comfort to those who seemed stuck in nursing homes, has completed her new audiobook, “Poetry of Self-Importance: Motivation and Self-Awareness”: a series of comforting poems to bring hope and light in time of despair and struggle.
According to Cheng, “Poetry of Self-Importance” was written “to provide hope to people hiding from their fears. It goes deep into the spirit which keeps us alive in our darkest moments. But more than that, it will empower you to dominate the darkness and be fearless. Each short thought was written after a big struggle. The best thing you can do is improve the thought of someone in need of healing, much like giving a cup of cold water to the thirsty. Give others hope.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Julie Cheng’s new audiobook came about after the nursing home residents she worked with encouraged her to publish the comforting words she often told them. Behind each quote is a story, of experiences, mistakes, pain, and loss, and the invaluable lesson of how to conquer one’s fears through their thoughts.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Poetry of Self-Importance: Motivation and Self-Awareness” by Julie Cheng through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
