Punk Classic, "TV Party" by Black Flag to be Released by Camerado as a Re-imagined Piano Lounge Cover by Crooner Robert "Gone" Marleigh
In the spirit of Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole, international crooning artist Robert "Gone" Marleigh brings thoughtful piano vibes to an American hardcore punk classic, "TV Party" by Black Flag - set for release by Camerado on all platforms March 17th, 2023.
New York, NY, March 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In the tradition of classic crooning artists Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennet and others, international singer Robert "Gone" Marleigh bridges the world of thoughtful piano vocals and hardcore punk with a newly re-imagined version of "TV Party" by Black Flag.
Originally released in 1981 as the 5th track on Black Flag's debut album, "Damaged," anthemic punk classic "TV Party" celebrated the descent of civilization into a nihilistic, youth-driven yet socially wry world of Friday night TV viewing parties and six-packs of cheap beer.
More than three decades later, with the production support of Camerado, Robert Marleigh soulfully re-imagines the track as a mellow and wistful piano vocal number. Yet the modern retelling of "TV Party" maintains an interesting time capsule quality through the song's original lyrical references to 1980's top TV shows "Vegas," "The Jeffersons" and others. Keys and female background vocals are soulfully brought to life by Helena Novosel.
"I grew up during the punk era in the USA, yet missed a lot of it as I was in a small town," says singer Robert Marleigh. "But then I moved to New York City from Ohio when I was seventeen, during the 'baroque' tail end of the punk movement in America, and I came across venues like CBGBs which were still featuring a lot of East Coast punk acts. So, I managed to catch great whiffs of live punk and hardcore classics before they vanished, and the memory of that raw and buoyant power always stayed with me."
"Lately, I've been doing a lot of crooning, with songs by Sinatra, Dean Martin and Nat King Cole being among my favorites. One day, while working on the Sinatra version of 'One for My Baby', these old punk memories came floating in for some reason, and I sort of put two and two together and decided to try to bridge the gap between the world of punk and the world of the old crooners. Maybe it's my own attempt to bridge the world of my youth with where I'm at now in life, years later. Anyway the first track of this new adventure is 'TV Party'."
Other punk-crooning hybrids are lined up, with "Pay to Cum" by Bad Brains next in Marleigh's production queue, followed by a few more tracks to be released at regular intervals.
Marleigh's new "TV Party" releases on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, and all other platforms on March 17th, 2023. Fans can save the track to their Spotify playlist now at https://ffm.to/tv-party-robert-marleigh, and it will be added to their playlist the instant it goes live.
