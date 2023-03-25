Punk Classic, "TV Party" by Black Flag to be Released by Camerado as a Re-imagined Piano Lounge Cover by Crooner Robert "Gone" Marleigh

In the spirit of Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole, international crooning artist Robert "Gone" Marleigh brings thoughtful piano vibes to an American hardcore punk classic, "TV Party" by Black Flag - set for release by Camerado on all platforms March 17th, 2023.