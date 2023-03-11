Crypto Lists First to Reach 100 Bitcoin Casino Reviews
The review site Crypto Lists passes a major milestone today as they celebrate the publication of their one hundredth Bitcoin casino review.
London, United Kingdom, March 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The fast-growing website Crypto Lists reaches another milestone as its reviews of Bitcoin casinos now reach the iconic number 100. According to their own research, it’s the first Bitcoin only casino site with more than one hundred in-depth reviews, covering all developers, payment methods and bonuses – while also pointing out in which jurisdiction the casinos are allowed.
The team believes they are on their way to becoming the top website for people that are ready to play on Bitcoin casinos, since their offering is more precise when it comes to mentioning all developers, payment methods, and bonuses playable.
By being the first to reach 100 Bitcoin casinos - sites that accept the use of Bitcoin for deposits - Crypto Lists position itself as the website with the biggest offering. After working in the gaming industry for a long time, Markus Jalmerot, co-founder of Crypto Lists, says it’s now possible to select a huge range of relevant casinos that accept BTC.
Each review showcases between one and 150 different casino developers, which draws from an overall classification on the site of more than 300 developers. Visitors are also able to see which alternative fiat payment options are available through the extensive reviews, leaving nothing to chance.
One of the facts that many Bitcoin casino players like to learn about is the bonuses. For that reason, Crypto Lists always publishes a section of the different bonuses available, and any jurisdictions where they aren’t.
Tom White, Head of Content at Crypto Lists, explains: ”Bitcoin is by far the world's largest, the most traded and the most used cryptocurrency. It was an easy to select Bitcoin as the primary cryptocurrency to focus on at Crypto Lists for the casino section.”
The high-performance team at Crypto Lists feels like they’ve already taken the lead when it comes to Bitcoin casino reviews and hopes to reach at least 150 before summer 2023.
Regardless of any potential changes pertaining to licenses and MICA in Europe, Bitcoin casinos will remain the biggest niche in the iGaming space in both 2023 and 2024.
Contact
Markus Jalmerot
+351911065323
https://www.cryptolists.com
