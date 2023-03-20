New Skin Tattoo Removal, the First Nonprofit Organization to Perform Tattoo Removal Inside Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall and James Ranch
San Jose, CA, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New Skin Tattoo Removal is teaming up with County of Santa Clara, Probation and Juvenile Hall to provide unlimited tattoo removal to incarcerated youth. The company will be the first to perform tattoo removal inside Juvenile Hall. New Skin Tattoo Removal will also continue free service to all youth released back into the community. The company's commitment to the youth of our County is vital for their success in life with hopes of reducing recidivism.
This will be a one-year commitment to determine the need for this service inside a secure facility. Adam King Founder/Executive Director: “This is a much-needed service for our youth who have committed to a lifestyle change which includes leaving the gang life behind them. The goal of New Skin Tattoo Removal is help those in the community with affordable tattoo removal.”
Contact
New Skin Tattoo RemovalContact
Adam King
408-628-9843
www.newskintr.org
