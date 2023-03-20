Molly Reback Joins Bellevue Family Counseling as a Clinical Therapist at Their Bellevue, Washington Location
Bellevue Family Counseling is excited to announce the addition of Molly Reback to its team of specialized counselors. Molly has specialty training in supporting children, teens and adults working on depression, anxity and trauma.
Bellevue, WA, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Molly Reback joins the Bellevue Family Counseling team from Seattle Cancer Care Alliance/Fred Hutch in Seattle, Washington. While there she worked as a clinical social worker supporting children, teens and adults receiving treatment. She earned her Master of Social welfare from UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and is licensed in Washington and California.
“I am excited to join the team at Bellevue Family Counseling. Working as a clinical social worker in the medical field has been quite rewarding. However, now I look forward to spending more time with clients supporting their goals,” Ms. Reback says.
Marlon Familton, adult therapist, and co-director at Bellevue Family Counseling states, “We are thrilled to have Molly Reback on our team of already highly skilled psychotherapists. Her energy and eagerness to support our clients will be a great addition to our team.
“I am extensively trained in supporting children, teenagers, and adults with acute and chronic medical illnesses as they navigate their healthcare journey.” Ms. Reback says, “As a result of my professional work, I have also supported healthcare providers in the most difficult of times and have walked alongside them as they grapple with how the strain of the healthcare system, compassion fatigue, and burnout, impact them as individuals and providers. I will be bringing this passion and commitment to my clients at Bellevue Family Counseling.”
Ms. Reback is trained in suicide prevention, trauma therapy, and works with anxiety and depression in children, teens and adults. She uses evidence based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy as treatment modalities.
Bellevue Family Counseling is a private practice counseling group located in Bellevue Washington founded in 2008 by Marlon Familton and Leah Koenig. They offer one-to-one counseling for adults, couples, teens, children and parent coaching. Licensed providers use evidence-based therapies to help clients heal and create their best self.
Bellevue Family Counseling is located at 1601 116th Ave. NE, Suite 102 (adults) and Suite 111 (children & teens), Bellevue, WA 98004, USA.
Contact
Marlon Familton
425-947-5030
www.bellevuecounseling.net
