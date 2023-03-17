Donna Barbier’s Newly Released "Raising the Bar in Marriage: A 31-Day Devotional" is a Valuable Resource for Those Seeking a Deeper Awareness of the Marital Connection
“Raising the Bar in Marriage: A 31-Day Devotional,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Barbier, is a heartfelt message of encouragement for married couples to work together to deepen the marital connection.
Collinsville, OK, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Raising the Bar in Marriage: A 31-Day Devotional”: a thoughtful opportunity for growth, rejuvenation, and recommitment. “Raising the Bar in Marriage: A 31-Day Devotional” is the creation of published author Donna Barbier, a South Louisiana native with over twenty years of experience in ministry. Her passion, along with her husband, Carl, is to help couples know who they are in Christ as individuals so together they can live the marriage God designed for them.
Barbier shares, “If you are purposeful about doing good for your marriage, think how impactful your marriage would be by the intentional things you did to strengthen it. Wouldn’t you begin to see the goodness in your marriage? Wouldn’t your thoughts toward your marriage be more positive than negative? As you walk through this devotional for the next thirty-one days, look for the daily ‘building block’ that will help you and your spouse build and strengthen your marriage into one that lasts a lifetime.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Barbier’s new book will resonate with many who actively seek opportunities to improve their marriage partnership.
Barbier draws from personal experience and work within the ministry to bring readers an encouraging devotional experience.
Consumers can purchase “Raising the Bar in Marriage: A 31-Day Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Raising the Bar in Marriage: A 31-Day Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
