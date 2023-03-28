Sold – Greenleaf Self Storage, Seneca, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Greenleaf Self Storage in Seneca, SC. Michael is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. The facility was sold to a regional buyer.
Greenleaf Self Storage is a four-property portfolio, with all of its locations near each other in Seneca, SC. Combined, these facilities offer an impressive 908 climate-controlled and standard drive-up units as well as parking with 110,821 +/- RSF over approximately 7.86 acres. These facilities have enjoyed high occupancy with its close proximity to Clemson University, and Seneca’s strategic position between Lake Hartwell and Lake Keowee, all of which has created an increase in demand for student, primary and secondary housing, and storage.
Seneca, SC is approximately 30 miles northwest of Athens, GA, 30 miles from the SC/NC border, and 37 miles southwest of Greenville, SC.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. has continued to support owners and investors, successfully closing multiple transactions while securing attractive prices and terms for its clients. With growing uncertainty in today’s market, it is more important than ever to have a real estate professional assist you with your investment decision in 2023. Midcoast Properties stands ready to aid buyers and sellers in facilitating successful transactions in the coming year.
As a leading broker of self-storage properties in the Southeast, Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
