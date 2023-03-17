María de los Angeles Hernández’s New Book, “Mujer Guerrera Fuerte Y Valiente,” is an Empowering Read Created for Every Woman Out There
Albuquerque, NM, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- María de los Angeles Hernández, an independent businesswoman, an excellent mother and wife, has completed her new book, “Mujer Guerrera Fuerte Y Valiente”: an inspiring volume meant to uplift every woman who are struggling to find their path to happiness and success. The author had gone through difficulties in the past that made her the warrior that she is now. She hopes that her journey will motivate her female readers to find their worth and optimize their strength.
Hernández shares, “The woman is a warrior for being considered the strongest and bravest being in the face of life's challenges, for always demonstrating over and over again that despite what the woman carries, she always has the strength to get up and move forward, not thinking so much in her, but in the people she appreciates, I believe that a woman is a very damaged being and with a lot of emotional and physical burden throughout her life, I invite you to read this journey that every woman has had to go through throughout your life, and I invite you to have that peace with yourself that perhaps you have lost and if you still have it, I invite you to enrich it with these pages written with much love for you... well, you will touch some wounds, but it will be good to be able to heal them.”
Published by Page Publishing, María de los Angeles Hernández’s potent work that aims to help a woman heighten her mind, soul, and spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this heartening work can purchase “Mujer Guerrera Fuerte Y Valiente” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
