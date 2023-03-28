Judith Contino and Adrianna Contino’s Newly Released “Chips and Salsa: The Best Snack Ever!” is a Delightful Collection of Salsa Recipes and Beginner Cooking Lessons
“Chips and Salsa: The Best Snack Ever!” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Judith Contino and Adrianna Contino, is an enjoyable resource for anyone with an interest in learning how to make delicious and nutritious snacks.
Oceanside, NY, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Chips and Salsa: The Best Snack Ever!”: a creative way to learn fun facts about familiar ingredients and to discover the foundations for delicious salsas. “Chips and Salsa: The Best Snack Ever!” is the creation of published authors Judith Contino and Adrianna Contino, a grandmother-granddaughter writing team with a passion for creating delightful meals with everyday ingredients.
Judith Contino and Adrianna Contino share, “Chop and dice a healthy snack loaded with vitamins and other good stuff!
This illustrated collection includes everything you need to prepare six delicious salsas at home for all your family and friends.
· Easy-to-follow directions
· Photos of all the ingredients
· Kitchen tools you will need
· Lots of nutritional information for real healthy eating
· Fun facts about people around the world and the fruits and veggies they love to eat”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judith Contino and Adrianna Contino’s new book will encourage readers in the pursuit of discovering delicious recipes of their own.
Consumers can purchase “Chips and Salsa: The Best Snack Ever!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Chips and Salsa: The Best Snack Ever!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Judith Contino and Adrianna Contino share, “Chop and dice a healthy snack loaded with vitamins and other good stuff!
This illustrated collection includes everything you need to prepare six delicious salsas at home for all your family and friends.
· Easy-to-follow directions
· Photos of all the ingredients
· Kitchen tools you will need
· Lots of nutritional information for real healthy eating
· Fun facts about people around the world and the fruits and veggies they love to eat”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judith Contino and Adrianna Contino’s new book will encourage readers in the pursuit of discovering delicious recipes of their own.
Consumers can purchase “Chips and Salsa: The Best Snack Ever!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Chips and Salsa: The Best Snack Ever!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories