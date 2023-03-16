Moving Company Retains Employees by Offering Them Another Job
The Best Movers, a leading moving company in Charlotte, NC, has become a model for employee retention with its innovative perks and career advancement programs. The company, which is committed to providing the best possible moving experience for its customers, understands that retaining employees is critical to its success.
One of the key ways The Best Movers retains employees is through its commitment to helping them find another job. The company offers a range of resources, including resume building, notary services, and obtaining driving records, to help its employees advance in their careers. The Best Movers also offers free Netflix subscriptions, gym memberships, and other cost-effective retention tools to keep employees motivated and engaged.
"Small businesses can often struggle with retaining employees, but we've found that offering great perks and career advancement programs is a cost-effective way to keep our team members happy and productive," said Jeremy Goding, owner of The Best Movers. "While no one has taken us up on our offers posted in our trucks and on our employee board, operations coordinator Hunter Grooms says 6 months with 0 turnover shows that the little things make a big difference."
The Best Movers understands that for many of its employees, moving is not a long-term solution, but rather a stepping stone in their careers. That's why the company is committed to helping its employees advance and grow, both professionally and personally.
"We believe that investing in our employees is critical to our success as a company," said Jackie Mitchell the Team Coordinator at The Best Movers. "We're proud to offer innovative perks and career advancement programs that help our team members reach their full potential."
For more information on The Best Movers and its commitment to employee retention, please visit the company's website at www.thebestmovers.com.
Contact:
Jeremy Godding, Owner The Best Movers 4619 Nations Crossing Road Charlotte, NC 28217 704-778-3001
(C) 843-518-7051 service@thebestmovers.com
jeremy@jeremygoding.com
Contact
Jeremy Goding
Employee Advancement Post
A poster on the employee board shows The Best Movers plan to help their employees advance.
