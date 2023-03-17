Tenzo Partners with Tequila Brand Lo Siento to Create Three Unique Cocktails for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations
Tenzo, a premium matcha tea company, has announced a new collaboration with Lo Siento, a boutique tequila brand, to create three exclusive matcha-infused cocktails in honor of St. Patrick's Day.
Los Angeles, CA, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The partnership between Tenzo and Lo Siento was a natural fit, as both companies share a passion for creating high-quality, innovative products. The mixologists at Lo Siento were excited to experiment with Tenzo's organic matcha to create new and unique cocktail recipes.
"We are thrilled to partner with Lo Siento to create these delicious and creative cocktails that showcase the versatility of matcha," said Steve O'Dell, co-founder of Tenzo. "We believe that matcha's rich and complex flavor profile pairs perfectly with the smooth and refined taste of Lo Siento's tequila."
The three cocktails created for the partnership are the Matcha Margarita, Ranch Water, and the Matcha Tequila Sunrise. Each cocktail offers a unique twist on classic tequila cocktails, incorporating the rich and earthy flavor of Tenzo Matcha.
"We are excited to work with Tenzo to bring these exclusive cocktail recipes to our customers," said Ryan Tierney, co-founder of Lo Siento. "Our goal is to create unique and unforgettable experiences for our customers, and these matcha-infused cocktails are the perfect way to do that."
The matcha-infused cocktail recipes are available on Tenzo’s website. Tenzo and Lo Siento encourage customers to celebrate St. Patrick's Day responsibly.
For more information on Tenzo and Lo Siento, visit their respective websites.
