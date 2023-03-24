Author Marc Longcor's New Audiobook, “WTF Doc! A Kelly Stone Adventure,” is an Electrifying Science Fiction Novel About a Doctor Experimenting with Alien DNA
Recent audiobook release “WTF Doc! A Kelly Stone Adventure,” from Audiobook Network author Marc Longcor, is a dynamic science fiction novel about alien monsters created by a doctor experimenting with alien DNA.
St. Joseph, MO, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marc Longcor, who was born in Northwest Missouri, has completed his new audiobook, “WTF Doc! A Kelly Stone Adventure”: an intriguing science fiction novel about alien monsters that escape from a secret facility in Missouri. A specialized military ops team is outmatched by the alien monsters, so they seek help from unlikely heroes—a drunk in a kilt, two lesbian strippers, and an old man who doesn’t know the meaning of death. Together, they face the alien monsters.
Longcor writes, “See, I own and run a tanning salon. Stone’s Tanning is the name of it. My grandmother built the place. Where she got the money, she never told anyone. She took her secret to the grave with her. The place wasn’t much. She had it built back in the nineties when tanning was becoming more of a thing. When she passed away, she left it to me. It sat for a while, while I ran around with the army.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Marc Longcor’s new audiobook is an irreverent book that invites listeners to discover whether this unexpected gang of heroes can stop the alien monsters.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “WTF Doc! A Kelly Stone Adventure” by Marc Longcor through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
