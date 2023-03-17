Vacatia Wins Coral Shores Management Contract - Resort Owners Gain Access to Expanded Benefits
Mill Valley, CA, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has been awarded the management contract for Coral Shores Resort of North Redington Beach, Florida. The resort chose Vacatia for its fresh solutions for legacy resorts, including the ability to attract a new generation of timeshare owners.
“We are thrilled to welcome Coral Shores Resort to Vacatia’s roster of managed properties,” says Michelle DuChamp, head of partner services at Vacatia. “We’re ready to drive owner engagement, optimize revenues and attract new members to this stellar property.”
Coral Shores Resort, located beachfront in the highly desirable St. Pete/Clearwater area of Florida’s Gulf Coast, has 21 studio, one- and two-bedroom units, a pool, and other amenities. It is conveniently located to area attractions including restaurants, theme parks, museums and major league sports venues.
As a Vacatia-managed property, Coral Shores will be featured on the Vacatia.com website and offered through third-party booking platforms. Coral Shores owners will be able to participate in OwnerPLUS, which enables travel to 19 Vacatia-managed resorts. In addition, Coral Shores will participate in VacatiaPLUS, Vacatia’s innovative subscription-based membership model, which invites a new generation of traveler to independent timeshare resorts and drives new revenues for their homeowner associations.
In the past few years, Vacatia has rapidly grown its management services to more than 23 timeshare associations nationwide. The company has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies, that rely on it for rental and resale services. Vacatia’s products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members and finance needed property renovations. To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, resale and property management services, as well as its subscription membership product, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
