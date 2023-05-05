The New Single by Brian Eaton Covers John Lennon’s "Mind Games" for Its 50th Anniversary
While building on the classic elements of Lennon’s original version, Eaton injects his own brand of rock along with some Beatles’ overtones into the timeless song. The result is an eloquent track built on the original arrangement to forge a modern rock anthem that evokes lingering hippie sentiments of peace and love.
Portland, OR, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Musician/producer Brian Eaton has released his ambitious new cover of John Lennon’s song for its 50th anniversary. Eaton, who has earned praise for his versatility in both rock and jazz, returns to rock after releasing two consecutive instrumental jazz fusion albums in the past two years. The new single, “Mind Games (50th Anniversary),” is out now on digital platforms via his label, Eatin’ Records.
While building on the classic elements of Lennon’s original version, Eaton injects his own brand of rock along with some Beatles’ overtones into the new recording. The result is an eloquent track built on the original arrangement that forges a modern rock anthem evoking lingering hippie sentiments of the early ‘70s.
In its November 3, 1973 review, Cash Box said that Lennon “...comes through with his most powerful recorded effort in some time. Top flight vocal performance backed by that steady, yet driving, tempo accentuates some great lyrics, all in making for a great song.” It’s no wonder this is one of Eaton’s favorite songs from the ex-Beatle. The timeless track advocates peace, love, unity, and a positive outlook, and these are some of the reasons why he chose it for his tribute.
This is Eaton’s second cover endeavor. He first covered Seal’s “Crazy” on his debut 2011 rock album, Graphic Nature, which is rated #1 best performance over Alanis Morissette’s and Morgan James’ version on SecondHandSongs.com (the cover song database).
Eaton, who has received praise from jazz greats Jean-Luc Ponty and Seven-Time Grammy winner Paul Wertico (Pat Metheny Group), and has been featured in Bass Musician Magazine, All About Jazz, World of Jazz, and more, continues his multi-tasking abilities producing, engineering, and performing all the instruments on the new single.
For more information, visit BrianEaton.com.
While building on the classic elements of Lennon’s original version, Eaton injects his own brand of rock along with some Beatles’ overtones into the new recording. The result is an eloquent track built on the original arrangement that forges a modern rock anthem evoking lingering hippie sentiments of the early ‘70s.
In its November 3, 1973 review, Cash Box said that Lennon “...comes through with his most powerful recorded effort in some time. Top flight vocal performance backed by that steady, yet driving, tempo accentuates some great lyrics, all in making for a great song.” It’s no wonder this is one of Eaton’s favorite songs from the ex-Beatle. The timeless track advocates peace, love, unity, and a positive outlook, and these are some of the reasons why he chose it for his tribute.
This is Eaton’s second cover endeavor. He first covered Seal’s “Crazy” on his debut 2011 rock album, Graphic Nature, which is rated #1 best performance over Alanis Morissette’s and Morgan James’ version on SecondHandSongs.com (the cover song database).
Eaton, who has received praise from jazz greats Jean-Luc Ponty and Seven-Time Grammy winner Paul Wertico (Pat Metheny Group), and has been featured in Bass Musician Magazine, All About Jazz, World of Jazz, and more, continues his multi-tasking abilities producing, engineering, and performing all the instruments on the new single.
For more information, visit BrianEaton.com.
Contact
Eatin' RecordsContact
Alma Dickinson
630-532-2920
EatinRecords.com
Alma Dickinson
630-532-2920
EatinRecords.com
Categories