Pirate Palms 5-Bedroom Property with Guest House in Naples, Florida, a Unique Property, is Now Available to Purchase
Pirate Palms, featuring unique features, including secret rooms, on almost 3 acres, is for sale.
Naples, FL, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A unique property in South West Florida is now available for sale for property seekers looking for a family home or an opportunity to boost their investment portfolio.
Pirate Palms is located at 3381 15th Ave. SW, Naples; the 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom property is situated on 2.75 landscaped acres. It is amply designed and consists of a laundry room, enclosed pool, spa, two-car garage, full bar, secret doors, and a media room; all housed in 3,176 sq. ft of living space. A bonus is that there is also a unique guest house. The overall layout of the property gives a feeling of tranquility. The front acreage features a well-manicured lawn with lush vegetation, while the back boasts a bountiful food forest designed by Alex Nikesch.
Built in 1984, this single-family smart home has been tastefully remodeled to reflect an Andalucian look. The house is fully-furnished with high-quality statement pieces, reminiscent of a home in Spain. Some of the unique features of the property include bookcases that open into hidden rooms like the butler’s pantry and a spacious home office. The home is also equipped with energy efficient features to satisfy the savvy householder.
This property is priced at $2,100,000 and has a rental income of $12,000 per month. Also, the property does not have any homeowner fees.
Real estate agent Andres Foianini has been tasked with selling this home. He said, "This home is modern, spacious, and full of character. If it is purchased as an investment property, it could easily pay for itself in a few years. It would also make a comfortable family home for those who love to host."
Pictures of the interior and exterior of the property are available to view online. Interested buyers are invited to book an appointment with Andres for a viewing. For further information or to book a viewing, call 214-957-6064 or email andrefoi@hotmail.com. To view photos of the property, visit https://matrix.swflamls.com/Matrix/Public/Portal.aspx?p=DE-136649199-760&k=1271091X5SQ1&eml=Y2hyaXN0b3BoZXJfY2FybnJpY2tAeWFob28uZXM=
MLS: 215014597
Media contact: Andres Foianini
Email: andrefoi@hotmail.com
Andres Foianini
214-957-6064
PiratePalms.com
Andres Foianini
214-957-6064
PiratePalms.com
