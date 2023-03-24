Author Cassandre Bayard's New Audiobook, "Voice of the Youth," is an Engaging Guide to Partaking in a New Game Invented by the Author for Learning & Social Development
Dover, DE, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Recent audiobook release “Voice of the Youth,” from Audiobook Network author Cassandre Bayard, is an instructive manual to playing Jeu D'amusement, a game to help participants learn about each other and socialize. Each round of the game is perfectly designed to help players share things about themselves and develop their talents, while also learning about a wide variety of important topics.
Cassandre Bayard, a follower of Christ who was born and raised in Haiti and studied business management with a concentration in human resources at Delaware State University, has completed her new audiobook, “Voice of the Youth”: an educational guide to understanding the author’s inventive game that encourages social behaviors and getting to know others through self-expression and exchanging of ideas.
“Voice of the Youth tells the story of some students who united together during the summer of 2020 as they participated in a game called Jeu D'amusement,” Bayard shared. “Jeu D'amusement (Fun Game) is a game that was created to help enrich your knowledge, develop your talents, and share your ideas. It was also created to help you when you need to talk to someone, to learn more about diversity and inclusion, to eliminate stress, and to play, joke, sing, dance, and so on. It is an interesting game.
“Even though the world is upside down with this COVID-19 pandemic, everyone can enjoy themselves through this game. You can have so much fun.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Cassandre Bayard’s new audiobook is a unique social game that is the perfect answer for those seeking to work through feelings of loneliness and isolation one often feels during the trying times of today. With simple to follow instructions, “Voice of the Youth” is the perfect tool for one to better get to know those around them, even including oneself, through fun activities in Jeu D’amusement that listeners of all ages can partake in and grow through knowledge and interacting with others from all backgrounds.
