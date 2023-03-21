Obie Award-Winning Actress Jodie Markell Returns to the Stage in Leni’s Last Lament on Saturday, March 25, 2023
West Hartford, CT, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Obie award winning actress Jodie Markell returns to the stage in Leni’s Last Lament.
Saturday March 25, 2023 will likely be an evening to remember. The event at United Solo Artist one person show at Theater Row in Manhattan's theater district is anticipated to be memorable for the audience who will come face to face with something hard to look at but important to see.
“If Lion King was your favorite play, it is probably best you sit this one out,” says Jim Hughes, therapist and musician known for making music for children and families as “The Little Bird Nest" and founder of ArtParadise. He continues, “This is not a family show, but I loved it given today’s political landscape seemingly governed by people getting sucked into ‘big lies.’ The topic was so interesting to me that I attended every session of its original workshop. It’s really powerful and Jodie Markell is amazing.”
Jodie Markell, who once resurrected Machinal and won an Obie Award (along with Michael Greif) again brings to life a controversial historical figure: Hitler’s Filmmaker, Leni Riefenstahl.
Did Leni know she was an accomplice to creating the biggest monster of all time? Or, was she simply making art and practicing her craft of film-making, as best she could, during difficult times? The audience will be the Witness, the Judge and the Jury. Will there be redemption for Leni? Or will she be trapped in a kind of purgatory forever trying to understand her role in history and the meaning of her life.
Leni’s Last Lament is written by playwright Gil Kofman (The Memory Thief and Transparent Falsehood: An American Travesty) and directed by Richard Caliban former artistic director of the acclaimed Cucaracha Theater, and director of Homo Sapiens at the Public Theater. Caliban’s MoM-A Rock Musical won “outstanding musical at FringeNYC.
For more information about The United Solo Theater Festival, go UnitedSolo.org or to https://www.planktheater.com/current-production.
