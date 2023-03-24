Dr. Nicole Witherspoon’s Newly Released "Marriage the Way God Intended" is an Insightful Discussion of the Keys to a Long and Prosperous Marriage
“Marriage the Way God Intended,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Nicole Witherspoon, is an articulate discussion of how to overcome challenges that may attempt to break the holy covenant of the marital vow.
Summerville, SC, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Marriage the Way God Intended”: a powerful message of the sanctity of marriage. “Marriage the Way God Intended” is the creation of published author Dr. Nicole Witherspoon, a graduate of South Carolina State University, University of South Carolina, and Amridge University who owns Dr. Nicole’s Marriage & Family Enrichment Services, LLC, which is dedicated to healing broken marriages, broken families, and hurting individuals. Dr. Witherspoon was awarded Young Woman of the Year by the Concerned Black Clergy of Atlanta in 2003, and The Winnie Hohn Christian Counseling Award in 2015.
Dr. Witherspoon shares, “'Marriage the Way God Intended' was divinely written by the inspiration of God through the Holy Spirit and provides tools and resources to heal marriages. Statistics reveal that nearly half of all marriages will end in divorce. However, God created marriage, and he intended for marriage to last until death separates us. Having a marriage the way God intended requires love, forgiveness, self-discipline, wisdom, and patience.
“In 2020, we experienced a global pandemic that significantly impacted marriages and families all over the world. This experience reminded us just how short and precious life is. Each of us only have a certain amount of time to live and love well. Therefore, we should make the best out of every opportunity we get to live together as husband and wife.
“Marriage is a covenant and a covenant relationship is a sacrificial permanent relationship. God created marriages to be beautiful, and there is no greater relationship between mankind that is greater or more important than marriage. Declare today that no weapon that is formed against you or your marriage shall prosper. You will have a happy marriage that last until death separates you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Nicole Witherspoon’s new book encourages readers to respect and value their marital connection to help ensure a lasting union.
Dr. Witherspoon shares encouragement and compassion within the pages of her thoughtful self-help work.
Consumers can purchase “Marriage the Way God Intended” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Marriage the Way God Intended,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Witherspoon shares, “'Marriage the Way God Intended' was divinely written by the inspiration of God through the Holy Spirit and provides tools and resources to heal marriages. Statistics reveal that nearly half of all marriages will end in divorce. However, God created marriage, and he intended for marriage to last until death separates us. Having a marriage the way God intended requires love, forgiveness, self-discipline, wisdom, and patience.
“In 2020, we experienced a global pandemic that significantly impacted marriages and families all over the world. This experience reminded us just how short and precious life is. Each of us only have a certain amount of time to live and love well. Therefore, we should make the best out of every opportunity we get to live together as husband and wife.
“Marriage is a covenant and a covenant relationship is a sacrificial permanent relationship. God created marriages to be beautiful, and there is no greater relationship between mankind that is greater or more important than marriage. Declare today that no weapon that is formed against you or your marriage shall prosper. You will have a happy marriage that last until death separates you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Nicole Witherspoon’s new book encourages readers to respect and value their marital connection to help ensure a lasting union.
Dr. Witherspoon shares encouragement and compassion within the pages of her thoughtful self-help work.
Consumers can purchase “Marriage the Way God Intended” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Marriage the Way God Intended,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories