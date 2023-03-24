Dr. Nicole Witherspoon’s Newly Released “Marriage the Way God Intended Workbook” is an Interactive Opportunity to Work Toward a Lasting Union
“Marriage the Way God Intended Workbook,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Nicole Witherspoon, is an engaging resource for personal study that leads to a clear vision of the necessary effort a marriage requires.
Summerville, SC, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Marriage the Way God Intended Workbook”: a powerful message of the sanctity of marriage. “Marriage the Way God Intended Workbook” is the creation of published author Dr. Nicole Witherspoon, a graduate of South Carolina State University, University of South Carolina, and Amridge University who owns Dr. Nicole’s Marriage & Family Enrichment Services, LLC, which is dedicated to healing broken marriages, broken families, and hurting individuals. Dr. Witherspoon was awarded Young Woman of the Year by the Concerned Black Clergy of Atlanta in 2003, and The Winnie Hohn Christian Counseling Award in 2015.
Dr. Witherspoon shares, “'Marriage the Way God Intended Workbook' is an extension of the book, 'Marriage the Way God Intended.' It provides inspiration and opportunities for self-reflection. Do not wait for your marriage to be in trouble before putting forth an effort to sustain your marriage. You must strive to have a marriage the way God intended before and after you say ‘I do.’
“Having a marriage the way God intended requires unconditional love, forgiveness, self-discipline, wisdom, and patience. God created marriages, and he never makes anything to fail. A marriage joined by God is meant to last. Mark 10:9 (New International Version) says, ‘Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.’
“God created us for companionship, and a companion can help us accomplish more than we could achieve on our own. The beauty of companionship is found in Ecclesiastes 4:9–12. The New Living Translation of these verses says that two people are better than one, for they can help each other succeed.
“If one person falls, the other can reach out and help. A person standing alone can be attacked and defeated, but two can stand back-to-back and conquer. Three are even better, for a triple-braided cord is not easily broken. The three cords represent a husband, a wife, and God. These three form a close relationship that is not easily broken.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Nicole Witherspoon’s new book immerses participants in a personal and spiritually uplifting exercise.
Dr. Witherspoon shares in hopes of aiding couples in the pursuit of lasting, fulfilling marital bond.
Consumers can purchase “Marriage the Way God Intended Workbook” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Marriage the Way God Intended Workbook,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
