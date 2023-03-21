RVSC’s Dr. Ligget is Attending the Kois Symposium in July
Fort Smith, AR, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- River Valley Smile Center’s Dr. Charles Liggett is heading to Seattle, Washington in July for the annual Kois Center Annual Symposium. The Kois Center is the only continuing education program in the country conducting and publishing independent research on dental findings. The symposium will provide attendees with up-to-date insights on dentistry and current trends, allowing them to stay at the cutting edge of dental innovation. Dr. Cole Johnson will soon be joining them as a Kois Center alumnus as well, as he is finishing the last two courses of the program to receive his certificate.
The highlight of the Symposium for Dr. Liggett will be the interactive demonstrations featuring the most advanced technology and services for the dental industry. The guests will be able to witness firsthand the innovative solutions developed to meet their patient’s needs, as well as get a glimpse of what's ahead. Of course, this event would not be complete without insights from the esteemed Dr. Kois himself, as he provides his take on the new additions to the curriculum and explores areas for future research.
Through attending this symposium, Dr. Liggett is able to provide the highest quality of care to patients and is able to continue providing the best dental health solutions available. Dr. Liggett says, "RVSC patients are in good hands as our doctors strive to remain at the forefront of the ever-evolving world of dentistry."
This two-day event is going to be a great way to bridge the gap between traditional education and today's technology. Dr. Liggett is looking forward to meeting other Kois-trained dentists nationwide.
The River Valley Smile Center doctors continue to provide leadership for Arkansas dentistry. Dr. Johnson just completed his term as a chair of the Delta Dental Advisory Committee. During his time, Dr. Johnson led a meeting where the Delta Dental leadership met with Doctors of Dental Surgery (DDS) that represented other dentists in their district. The goal of the Delta Dental Advisory Committee is to help dentists across Arkansas with their business-related questions.
River Valley Smile Center is a comprehensive dental practice that offers an array of services. The collective team of committed dental professionals includes Dr. Johnson and Dr. Charles Liggett.
The River Valley Smile Center team is excited to serve the Fort Smith community. The dental team is dedicated to continual education to ensure their patients get the very best dental care, at the cusp of innovation.
River Valley Smile Center is a comprehensive dental practice located in Fort Smith, Ark. At River Valley Smile Center, patients receive comprehensive treatment plans tailored to help them reach their optimal oral health. What sets River Valley Smile Center apart is the unique way in which doctors collaborate to ensure patients receive the very best care for each aspect of their treatment. River Valley Smile Center offers services ranging from cosmetic and restorative dentistry, whitening, veneers, clear braces, same-day crowns, root canals, oral surgery, gum treatment, children’s dentistry to implants. River Valley Smile Center is accepting new patients.
