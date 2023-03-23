Mars Bank Adds Chief Mortgage Lending Officer
Todd Fletcher joined Mars Bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Mortgage Lending Officer. Mr. Fletcher brings nearly 30 years’ experience in mortgage origination and sales management. He will manage the bank’s mortgage lending team.
“We’ve seen expansion in mortgage lending, but the economy and rate environment make it very challenging,” said Jim Dionise, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mars Bank. “Todd’s expertise will help our sales team navigate the current situation and position the bank for future growth both in volume and geographically.”
“I’m excited to help Mars Bank take the next steps in the mortgage lending area,” said Mr. Fletcher. “With a reputation for outstanding service and deep relationships in the community, we will successfully build our business while helping customers finance the homes of their dreams.”
Mr. Fletcher is a lifelong resident of the Pittsburgh area and earned a Bachelor of Science degree at Carnegie Mellon University.
Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships.
About Mars Bank
Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner.
Contact
Lisa Mislan
724-625-1555
www.mars.bank
