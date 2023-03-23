Over 40 Crowd in Crisis and Disillusioned with the Status Quo: New Book by Award-Winning Author/Educator Offers a Lifeline

Randolph Harrison and his wife and co-creator, Erica Schwarting, proudly announce the launch of their award-winning book, “A Guide for Aging Heroes.” This groundbreaking book, which received the prestigious Literary Titan Book Award, empowers readers over 40 to redefine their lives by debunking stereotypes and embracing personal growth, adventure, and connection.