Over 40 Crowd in Crisis and Disillusioned with the Status Quo: New Book by Award-Winning Author/Educator Offers a Lifeline
Randolph Harrison and his wife and co-creator, Erica Schwarting, proudly announce the launch of their award-winning book, “A Guide for Aging Heroes.” This groundbreaking book, which received the prestigious Literary Titan Book Award, empowers readers over 40 to redefine their lives by debunking stereotypes and embracing personal growth, adventure, and connection.
Morganton, NC, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Half the population is over 40. Many of those are in distress and drowning in misinformation. Randolph Harrison, MEd, and wife/co-creator Erica Schwarting offer a lifeline, A Guide for Aging Heroes. This groundbreaking work received Literary Titan’s Gold Book Award for 2023. A Guide for Aging Heroes debunks stereotypes about aging and redefines the second half of life as a renaissance. More than a how-to book, Aging Heroes is a way of being, a lifestyle marked by adventure, personal evolution, service, and wonder. It takes readers on a voyage of self-exploration, embracing the inherent interconnections between us all.
According to the American Psychological Association, 95% of self-help books are published without supporting evidence! Every approach in A Guide for Aging Heroes is referenced and supported by recent scientific research.
Daily reads include motivational anecdotes, simple instructions, and suggested activities to help readers engage in personal change. A Guide for Aging Heroes offers easy techniques for transforming life’s emotional, intellectual, social, physical, and spiritual domains. This book shines a light on a new way of experiencing the second half of life.
"For those of us at whom this book is squarely aimed, the well-structured segments require a healthy dose of self-reflection to properly navigate, but the rewards are well worth the effort. The book is disarmingly honest about our faults but courageously hopeful about our power to overcome them.” -David Buzan, author of In the Lair of Legends.
Randolph Harrison is a college psychology instructor and former counseling therapist. He is a recipient of the prestigious Roston Endowed Teaching Chair and the WPCC Excellence in Teaching Award. Randolph has lectured on various psychology and education topics in cities across the US. He is energized by exploring ideas with others. Harrison is a writer, musician, motorcyclist, sailor, fitness geek, and avid outdoor adventurer.
Erica Schwarting sees life through the lens of an artist. She spent her early years as a fashion model. Erica has a keen eye for detail and an innate talent as a designer. Schwarting currently manages hospital volunteer programs and oversees spiritual-care services. Engaging in charity work and being a change agent for diversity and inclusion are values she holds dear. She has competed in hundreds of races, including a Ragnar Relay in Hawaii, the Mt. Kilimanjaro Half-Marathon, and the Chicago Major Marathon.
To pre-order the book, go to https://www.agingheroes.com
