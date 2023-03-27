Kay Coop and Nancy Lueder’s New Book, "Trunk Junk, Marbles and Lace," Follows a Group of Friends as They Begin to Think About Their Futures and Consider Retirement
Seal Beach, CA, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Kay Coop and Nancy Lueder have completed their most recent book, “Trunk Junk, Marbles and Lace”: a stirring tale that centers around five women, each owning a bed and breakfast, as they go through their daily activities, reflect upon their pasts, and plan for their futures.
Sisters Nancy Lueder and Kay Coop, who have an extremely close-knit relationship, have found success through their collaboration writing their BnB Biddies series. Nancy Lueder, a widow with two sons, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren lives on a ranch in Northern California, and is a former legal secretary, school board member, avid reader, and retired rancher. Kay Coop lives in a beach community in Southern California, and is married with a son, daughter, and six grandchildren. After twenty years in real estate, she is the founder and publisher of school publications.
Coop and Lueder share, “In ‘Trunk Junk, Marbles, and Lace,’ the third and final book of the BnB Biddies series, we continue the adventures of our friends through their process of retirement, relocation, and future plans. All but one of our ladies have found true love for the second time (except Babs, who is happy in her first and only marriage), and all have enjoyed their BnB experiences. This book leads us into a community-based yard sale and the philanthropic nature of the women and their men and follows the active but admittedly aging group into their redirection of interests. The activities abound and the retirement process is one that many senior citizens go through themselves—and a joyful one at that.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kay Coop and Nancy Lueder’s book is a riveting and character-driven story of friendship and sisterhood that will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they explore the daily lives of Lil, Ditty, Milly, Izzy, and Babs, and what the future may hold for each of them.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Trunk Junk, Marbles and Lace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
