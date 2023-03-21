Erik Quam Joins Smart Toys and Games as Vice President of New Product and Business Development
San Francisco, CA, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Toy industry veteran Erik Quam has joined Smart Toys and Games Inc., as the company’s VP of New Product and Business Development. Quam joins the US-based team and will also work closely with world headquarters based in Belgium.
Quam is no stranger to the toy industry. His career spans more than twenty-five years, and he has played an instrumental role in the launch of several successful brands in the specialty toy arena. He is a well-known advocate for the inventor community and has worked closely with established inventors while also giving voice to young designers and inventors as a respected inventor relations executive.
“Smart Toys and Games defines what the specialty toy industry is about. The company, with SMARTGAMES and SMARTMAX among their most known brands, combines only the highest quality materials, and impeccable design aesthetics, while keeping safety and playability in mind when creating their signature single player puzzle games, family games, brain teasers and toys. They do so through both in-house and external inventors and designers,” Quam said.
He added, “I have dedicated my career to finding and promoting toys and games that develop and challenge cognitive, social, emotional and motoric skills. To be part of the Smart Toys and Games family, the industry-leading team that is dedicated to challenging minds of multiple generations is so exciting.”
Rolf Vandoren, Smart Toys and Games Global CEO welcomed Quam to the company: “Erik and I have been acquaintances for years. We’ve always had a mutual admiration for each other’s industry contributions. Having Erik join the Smart team is a win for the entire Smart Toys and Games family.”
Vandoren, who founded Smart thirty years ago, has grown the global company with consistency and success through product development and organic growth. After brands and properties like Tangoes, Happy Cube, Triqo and Mimiq, Smart Toys and Games most recently acquired the UK-based The Happy Puzzle Company in mid 2022.
Quam, a past Chair of The American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA) Board of Directors, was awarded the 2021 Inventor Relations Executive of the Year by Mojo Nation. He lives in rural Nebraska with his wife, Sara, and their five daughters, Eva (18), Beatrice (15), Matilda (13), Olive (10), and Willa (7).
Smart Toys and Games has offices and teams located in Benelux, The United Kingdom, Germany, France, and The United States. The award-winning line includes more than one hundred single-player puzzle games, brainteasers, family games, building toys and more.
