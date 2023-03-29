Author Oliver Houck’s New Book, “The Court of General Sessions,” is an Assortment of Tales from the Author's Career as a Prosecutor from Lighter Crimes to Felony Charges
Recent release “The Court of General Sessions,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Oliver Houck, is a series of stories from the author's time spent serving the Court of General Sessions in Washington, D.C. as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. Houck takes readers on an insightful journey to see the fast-paced and sometimes chaotic environment he faced everyday working in the American court system.
New Orleans, LA, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Oliver Houck has completed his new book, “The Court of General Sessions”: a captivating memoir of short stories detailing the professional and personal experiences the author had during his time working as an ADA for the Court of General Sessions.
Author of more than fifty law review articles, and a number of books, Oliver Houck has practiced and taught both criminal law and environmental law for more than forty years. Houck currently serves as an Emeritus Professor of Law at Tulane University and the David Boies Chair in Public Interest Law.
Houck shares, “In the late 1960s, I served as an Assistant US Attorney in the District of Columbia. It was a wild affair. I began in the Court of General Sessions which handled all manner of crimes, some as innocuous as bad checks and street assaults, others as serious as burglaries and even homicides where the evidence was too shaky to charge as felonies. Inside the building, in the elevators, and even in the courtrooms, the government witnesses were often mixed with the accused and their families in a way that left prosecutors guessing which was which. There was virtually no time to prepare for the cases ahead of time. They simply walked in the door, and a police officer handed you the arrest report. You would often be reading it while the judge impounded a jury or, in a bench trial, told you to present your first witnesses.
“Needless to say, some of the resulting cases were ‘a surprise a minute,’ and we would often swap stories at the end of the day. My last two years were spent in the ‘Big Court,’ which dealt with felonies in full. I was fortunate to land in the Major Crimes Unit, run by a prosecutor who was a legend throughout the office for his courage and his willingness to go to the top of a criminal chain. His name was Harold Sullivan, and I have dedicated this book to his memory.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Oliver Houck’s poignant stories will reveal to readers the inner workings of the court systems in America, and incredible pressures that assistant district attorneys are under to ensure that justice is carried out in every trial, no matter how much time they may have to prepare.
