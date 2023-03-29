Author Oliver Houck’s New Book, “The Court of General Sessions,” is an Assortment of Tales from the Author's Career as a Prosecutor from Lighter Crimes to Felony Charges

Recent release “The Court of General Sessions,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Oliver Houck, is a series of stories from the author's time spent serving the Court of General Sessions in Washington, D.C. as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. Houck takes readers on an insightful journey to see the fast-paced and sometimes chaotic environment he faced everyday working in the American court system.