The Late Author Stan Brock's Audiobook, “Seed of the Assagai: The Legacy of Shaka Zulu,” Takes Listeners to Mid-1980s South Africa as a Warrior Fights the White Minority
Recent audiobook release “Seed of the Assagai: The Legacy of Shaka Zulu,” from the late Audiobook Network author Stan Brock, is about a magnificent warrior who disrupts the white minority of this black nation fighting physically and politically to maintain its leadership.
New York, NY, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The audiobook, “Seed of the Assagai: The Legacy of Shaka Zulu”, from late Stan Brock is an impactful novel that introduces Shaka II, who comes into this unstable environment as the descendant of a feared 19th-century warrior and Zulu king of the same name. Like his ancestor, this 20th-century militant and charismatic leader has assembled an army of ferocious, loyal fighters that embarks on a bloody campaign to topple white rule.
Shaka’s warriors began an uprising by slaughtering a prominent South African family. Yury Isakov, a KGB agent posing as a hydroelectric engineer, offers Shaka the Soviet Union’s clandestine support for the uprising. Mark van Rooyan, son of the slaughtered family, vows to avenge his family’s death.
From 1952 to 1968, author Stan Brock managed the world’s largest cattle ranch operation, the Dadanawa, a four thousand square mile combination of rainforest and savannah in British Guiana. There, he became a pioneer bush pilot and subsequently acquired numerous ratings and certifications including airline transport pilot.
He was known to millions throughout the world as the former co-host and associate producer of NBC’s “Wild Kingdom,” the most popular weekly wildlife series ever broadcast on American television. He was also the director, writer, and narrator of another television series, Stan Brock’s Expedition Danger. He published four books about his experiences at the Dadanawa Ranch, and his articles have appeared in numerous national magazines, including “Reader’s Digest.”
During this time, his vision for Remote Area Medical (RAM) was born after he suffered a terrible horse-related injury while living among the Wapishana Indians and was twenty-six days away from the nearest medical care. He then vowed to bring medical care closer to the people who needed it.
In 1985, he founded RAM and served, without compensation, as RAM’s founder and president until he died in 2018. RAM is a major nonprofit provider of free pop-up clinics that provide free, quality healthcare to those in need. RAM’s corps of more than 155,000 volunteers—licensed dental, vision, medical, and veterinary professionals—have treated more than 835,000 individuals, delivering more than $150 million worth of free care.
Mr. Brock’s previous book, “All the Cowboys Were Indians,” chronicles his time on the Dadanawa Ranch and the founding of RAM.
Mr. Brock wrote, “Shaka abandoned the throwing spear and invented a heavy, short-handled blade, which was wielded at close quarters from behind a body-length ox-hide shield. He created military strategies superior to those of Napoleon and Wellington. Armed with their stabbing assagais, Shaka’s infantry swept across the plains and hills of Southern Africa. He became king of the Zulus and left two million slain in his brutal path. Even fifty years after his death, the legions he trained were able to inflict one of the greatest defeats the British Army had ever suffered on the field of battle.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Stan Brock’s audiobook is a memorable book that takes listeners through a battle against time between van Rooyan and his supporters against Shaka’s warriors and an impending Soviet nuclear intervention. This story of a farmer and a few friends clashing head-on with the fearsome power of primitive warriors and the threat of the Soviet military might portray a classic conflict between good and evil.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Seed of the Assagai: The Legacy of Shaka Zulu” by Stan Brock through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
