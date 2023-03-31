Author Phyllis Woods's New Audiobook, "The Kingdom of Fairwind," is a Charming Tale of Four People from the Same Kingdom Whose Lives Are About to Become Intertwined

Recent audiobook release “The Kingdom of Fairwind,” from Audiobook Network author Phyllis Woods, centers around the lives of four individuals who long for more than what they already have. When one of them, the kingdom's prince, sets off to escape his sheltered palace life, he sets in motion a series of events that will bring the four together and lead to unexpected happy endings.