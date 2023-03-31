Author Phyllis Woods's New Audiobook, "The Kingdom of Fairwind," is a Charming Tale of Four People from the Same Kingdom Whose Lives Are About to Become Intertwined
Recent audiobook release “The Kingdom of Fairwind,” from Audiobook Network author Phyllis Woods, centers around the lives of four individuals who long for more than what they already have. When one of them, the kingdom's prince, sets off to escape his sheltered palace life, he sets in motion a series of events that will bring the four together and lead to unexpected happy endings.
Winter Park, FL, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Phyllis Woods, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new audiobook, “The Kingdom of Fairwind”: a captivating fantasy tale that follows the intersecting stories of a prince who longs for adventure, an interloper who tries to inherit the throne, a vain and haughty young woman, and a poor seamstress, all of whom are unaware their lives are about to change forever.
A native of New Jersey, author Phyllis Woods taught English in high school in New Jersey and, after moving to Florida, worked at Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. Later, she worked as a show host at Holy Land Experience in Orlando and has also served as a deacon and elder at Winter Park Presbyterian Church in Winter Park, Florida. Woods loves expressing her faith in Christ through writing, art, and dance. Some of her poems have been set to music and sung in Church, and it is one of her greatest pleasures to serve as a moderator for Bible studies.
“Stephen, the King’s only son, is bored and tired of the protected life he leads in the palace of the kingdom of Fairwind and decides to leave on an escape adventure,” writes Woods. “What follows is nothing that he expects and tests his very will to survive.
“In his absence, an interloper comes in and happily fills his shoes, making the most of the lavish lifestyle offered by the palace.
“In one of the wealthier homes in Fairwind, an attractive and vain girl named Priscilla stares at her reflection in a mirror and imagines her future in the halls of the palace.
“In the poorer section of town, another young girl named Rebecca goes about her life delivering clothes made by her mother to the wealthy people in the other section of town. She has no idea that her life is about to intersect with the lives of each of these other people.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Phyllis Woods’s new audiobook is a delightful tale that reveals Fairwind to be a place where unexpected things can happen when the dreams and desires of its people collide with each other. Brimming with important life lessons and unforgettable characters, “The Kingdom of Fairwind” will leave listeners of all ages spellbound, inviting them to return and visit Woods’s joyful tale over and over again.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Kingdom of Fairwind” by Phyllis Woods through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
