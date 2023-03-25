Spruce Health Group Integrated Healthcare Practice Opens Sixth and Seventh Colorado Locations, and vastly expands the Thornton Clinic
Denver, CO, March 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spruce Health Group, the Colorado-based integrated healthcare clinic providing cutting-edge services for healthy mobility and healthy metabolism, today announced the recent openings of clinics in Greeley and Boulder, as well as the Grand Re-Opening of the expanded clinic in Thornton. All three locations celebrated with guests, food, clinic tours, networking, community education and of course a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Spruce Health Group’s flagship location opened in Golden in August of 2020, and in addition to the brand new Boulder and Greeley clinics, the team has also opened locations in Thornton, Colorado Springs, Aurora and Littleton. The expansion of Thornton and new two new locations makes it easier for Coloradoans to receive the high-end specialty care they need for metabolic disorders such as Type 1, Type 2 and Pre-Diabetes; medical weight loss; physical therapy and comprehensive joint care for injuries and age-related health complications such as Osteoarthritis. The clinics also offer a variety of additional services for healthy living such as supplements, Botox for migraine, vitamin infusions, and aesthetics.
“At Spruce Health Group, it is our mission to help our patients improve metabolism and mobility, leveraging our whole-body approach to enable healing and healthy living. Our services are diverse yet integrated because we take the time to listen and personalize each patient’s care plan. Everyone deserves to be able to pursue an active lifestyle,” said Dr. Chris Osgood, CEO. “What we are most proud of is the abundance of five star reviews our clinics receive. There is no better endorsement than that of your actual patients!”
Amid the momentum, Spruce Health Group continues to help patients move toward healthy mobility and healthy living with their new advanced Healthy Joint Protocol, a multi-faceted, integrated, comprehensive approach to improving joint health, designed by their team of medical experts to provide treatments on the cutting edge of medical science.
About Spruce Health Group:
Spruce Health Group is a Colorado-based healthcare clinic providing cutting-edge regenerative medicine to seniors. Headquartered in Golden Colorado, Spruce Health Group was founded in 2020 to provide seniors with high-end specialty care for injuries, degenerative diseases, and age-related health complications especially around metabolic disorders, mobility and joint pain.
To learn more about Spruce Health Group, please visit: https://www.sprucehealthgroup.com
Contact
Tina Saunders
www.sprucehealthgroup.com
