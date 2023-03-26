New Book Release: "#GOLDENFOLLOWER$ - Turning Influence To Gold" – a Guide for Influencers Preparing for a TikTok Ban & Securing Sustainable Income
New Book "#GOLDENFOLLOWER$ - Turning Influence To Gold" Unveils Transforming Online Influence into Lasting Financial Success.
Salt Lake City, UT, March 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In an era where digital influence reigns supreme, "#GOLDENFOLLOWER$ - Turning Influence To Gold" is a game-changing guide for influencers, entrepreneurs, and content creators seeking to cultivate a dedicated following and generate sustainable, recurring income. Packed with 35+ income-generating methods, this book offers a comprehensive roadmap to achieving financial success in the digital space.
"#GOLDENFOLLOWER$" is specifically tailored to influencers looking to attract "Golden Followers" – those who have a genuine interest in the influencer's brand and message, and are willing to invest time and money into their recommendations and services. Golden Followers are the lifeblood of an influencer's business, and this book reveals how to nurture these valuable relationships for long-term profitability.
Key highlights from the book include:
- Practical methods for identifying and nurturing Golden Followers.
- Proven strategies for monetizing influence through various income streams.
- Tips for building trust and credibility with your audience.
- Techniques for creating engaging content that resonates with your target market.
In-depth case studies and examples of influencers who have successfully turned their influence into gold.
"Danny de Vries has written a compelling read. Once you open the book, you won't want to stop reading. Allow yourself a few hours to breeze through but, you will want to stop to understand each method. This book will reward your interest with time $aved and more monetisation of your follower$. A clear and concise blueprint on successfully monetizing your followers. It's a virtual MBA in Internet marketing. It would take years working with a paid consultant to understand the scope and depth of information in this book," says Dr. J Thomas Smith, radio air personality - KMJQ/Majic 102.1-Houston.
"#GOLDENFOLLOWER$ - Turning Influence To Gold" is now available for purchase on Amazon & Amazon Kindle, or free on https://www.goldenfollowersbook.com/free.
About the Author:
Danny de Vries is an Lead Generation & Online Marketing Expert, passionate about helping influencers and entrepreneurs achieve financial success through their online presence. With years of experience in digital marketing & software as a service (SaaS) sales, Danny de Vries understands the ins and outs of building a thriving digital brand and shares this knowledge through personal blogs, podcasts, or speaking engagements. Danny de Vries's unique insights and dedication to empowering others make this book an essential resource for anyone looking to thrive in the ever-evolving world of online influence.
“Focusing on the facts doesn’t have to take the personality out of your release, but personality shouldn’t get in the way of the facts. Including quotes from key people at your organization lends credibility to your release and humanizes your organization to your audience,” said Emily Engle, Customer Marketing Specialist at Cision. “I’ve worked with our customers on press releases for years and good quotations really take a release to the next level. Reporters can also use the quotes in your release to write their own story about your announcement.”
For more information about "#GOLDENFOLLOWER$ - Turning Influence To Gold," or to request an interview with Danny de Vries, please contact danny@dannydevries.com or +1 (385) 515 9901.
Lead Generation Experts LLC
Lead Generation Experts LLC, founded by Danny de Vries, is a trailblazer in the digital marketing industry. Over the past decade, Danny has sold more than 20,000 products and generated over 7 figures in revenue. His expertise in developing, marketing, and selling software-as-a-service (SaaS) products has positioned him as an authority in the field. As the founder of KlickXSuite, a suite of software applications designed to help influencers monetize their followers, Danny has earned multiple "bestseller" and "product of the day" awards on JVZoo and WarriorPlus. He and his wife, Kimberly DeVries, have been recognized as high-performance leaders in the JVZoo Superheroes book and on the JVZoo platform. Together, they balance their professional success with a bustling family life, raising seven children.
Danny de Vries
Author of the #GOLDENFOLLOWER$ Book & Founder of the KlickXSuite
"#GOLDENFOLLOWER$" is specifically tailored to influencers looking to attract "Golden Followers" – those who have a genuine interest in the influencer's brand and message, and are willing to invest time and money into their recommendations and services. Golden Followers are the lifeblood of an influencer's business, and this book reveals how to nurture these valuable relationships for long-term profitability.
Key highlights from the book include:
- Practical methods for identifying and nurturing Golden Followers.
- Proven strategies for monetizing influence through various income streams.
- Tips for building trust and credibility with your audience.
- Techniques for creating engaging content that resonates with your target market.
In-depth case studies and examples of influencers who have successfully turned their influence into gold.
"Danny de Vries has written a compelling read. Once you open the book, you won't want to stop reading. Allow yourself a few hours to breeze through but, you will want to stop to understand each method. This book will reward your interest with time $aved and more monetisation of your follower$. A clear and concise blueprint on successfully monetizing your followers. It's a virtual MBA in Internet marketing. It would take years working with a paid consultant to understand the scope and depth of information in this book," says Dr. J Thomas Smith, radio air personality - KMJQ/Majic 102.1-Houston.
"#GOLDENFOLLOWER$ - Turning Influence To Gold" is now available for purchase on Amazon & Amazon Kindle, or free on https://www.goldenfollowersbook.com/free.
About the Author:
Danny de Vries is an Lead Generation & Online Marketing Expert, passionate about helping influencers and entrepreneurs achieve financial success through their online presence. With years of experience in digital marketing & software as a service (SaaS) sales, Danny de Vries understands the ins and outs of building a thriving digital brand and shares this knowledge through personal blogs, podcasts, or speaking engagements. Danny de Vries's unique insights and dedication to empowering others make this book an essential resource for anyone looking to thrive in the ever-evolving world of online influence.
“Focusing on the facts doesn’t have to take the personality out of your release, but personality shouldn’t get in the way of the facts. Including quotes from key people at your organization lends credibility to your release and humanizes your organization to your audience,” said Emily Engle, Customer Marketing Specialist at Cision. “I’ve worked with our customers on press releases for years and good quotations really take a release to the next level. Reporters can also use the quotes in your release to write their own story about your announcement.”
For more information about "#GOLDENFOLLOWER$ - Turning Influence To Gold," or to request an interview with Danny de Vries, please contact danny@dannydevries.com or +1 (385) 515 9901.
Lead Generation Experts LLC
Lead Generation Experts LLC, founded by Danny de Vries, is a trailblazer in the digital marketing industry. Over the past decade, Danny has sold more than 20,000 products and generated over 7 figures in revenue. His expertise in developing, marketing, and selling software-as-a-service (SaaS) products has positioned him as an authority in the field. As the founder of KlickXSuite, a suite of software applications designed to help influencers monetize their followers, Danny has earned multiple "bestseller" and "product of the day" awards on JVZoo and WarriorPlus. He and his wife, Kimberly DeVries, have been recognized as high-performance leaders in the JVZoo Superheroes book and on the JVZoo platform. Together, they balance their professional success with a bustling family life, raising seven children.
Danny de Vries
Author of the #GOLDENFOLLOWER$ Book & Founder of the KlickXSuite
Contact
Lead Generation Experts LLCContact
Danny de Vries
385-515-9901
https://www.goldenfollowersbook.com/
Danny de Vries
385-515-9901
https://www.goldenfollowersbook.com/
Multimedia
Categories