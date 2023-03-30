Popit and MediService Join Forces to Transform How Swiss Patients Take Medications
Popit, a pioneer in improving medication adherence, and MediService, a Swiss specialty pharmacy, are joining forces to revolutionize medication adherence for patients in Switzerland. In this collaboration, the Swiss pharmacy with a focus on caring for people with chronic and rare disease, will offer Popit to their patients taking anticoagulants to further improve adherence and patient outcome.
Espoo, Finland, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Popit, a pioneer in improving medication adherence, and MediService, a Swiss specialty pharmacy, are joining forces to revolutionize medication adherence for patients in Switzerland. In this collaboration, the Swiss pharmacy with a focus on caring for people with chronic and rare disease, will offer Popit to their patients taking anticoagulants to further improve adherence and patient outcome. This exciting collaboration combines Popit’s innovative medication adherence technology with MediService’s longstanding expertise in home pharmacy care. The partnership underlines the ongoing change seen in treatment: medication-taking is becoming digital and patients increasingly expect new, convenient telehealth services.
The goal of this project is to empower patients to take even more control of outcomes. For this, Popit and MediService provide patients with a practical digital tool that not only brings unparalleled convenience and ease to their daily medication regimen, but also removes the burden of worry and uncertainty. This way patients can focus on living their best lives with the peace of mind they deserve.
Anticoagulants are used for chronic cardiovascular conditions that are some of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. In the EU only, about 9% of cases of cardiovascular disease (CVD) could be attributed to the fact that only about half of CVD patients consistently take prescribed life-saving medications. Rivaroxaban is the active ingredient in the blood thinner medication that is commonly used to treat such conditions. It’s taken orally in regular intervals and, like any medications for chronic conditions, relies on patients taking it as prescribed for it to achieve expected outcome.
Patients prescribed with Rivaroxaban will be offered free of charge Popit’s small sensor device and mobile app that seamlessly track and remind of the daily medication by using patented technology. Additionally, they will receive timely and personalized messages on the app, and an in-app access to resources to stay educated and motivated with the treatment. With the help of Popit, patients will be able to prevent missed doses and achieve better treatment outcomes.
“At Popit, we understand that managing a chronic condition can be challenging for patients. That's why we're thrilled to partner with MediService to offer our cutting-edge technology to patients in Switzerland taking anticoagulants,” says Timo Heikkilä, COO. “We believe that everyone deserves the best possible health outcomes, and our technology can help patients stay on track with their medication regimen, avoid missed doses, and achieve better health. By working together, we're putting patients at the center of their care and empowering them to take control of their health and well-being.”
For more information about the release, please contact Timo Heikkilä, +358(0)504873728.
About Popit
Popit is a pioneer in improving patient adherence through smart pill tracking devices. The Company is dedicated to improving adherence by digitalizing medication, a major opportunity that benefits patients, patient support programs, healthcare payors, and the pharmaceutical industry. Popit works with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies in executing against this vision.
For more information, go to https://popit.io/.
About MediService
At MediService, we have made it our mission to make life easier for chronic disease patients at home: Healthy@Home! In addition to the delivery of prescription medication, we also provide various specialized services, access to health knowledge and tips and tricks on how to integrate medicines into everyday life.
You can find more information at https://www.mediservice.ch/de/
