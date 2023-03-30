Author John W. Galambos’s New Book, “Nuts and Bolts—Thriving Your First Year in the Classroom,” is a Handy Guide for Those Entering the Profession of Education
Recent release “Nuts and Bolts—Thriving Your First Year in the Classroom,” from Covenant Books author John W. Galambos, is an enlightening read that reveals how beginner teachers can quickly learn the ins and outs of their schools and classrooms. Drawing from his own experiences, Galambos shares the information he wishes was taught to him during his first year as an educator.
Pilesgrove, NJ, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John W. Galambos, a loving husband and educator for over two decades, has completed his new book, “Nuts and Bolts—Thriving Your First Year in the Classroom”: an insightful tool for new teachers to help navigate the day-to-day operations of teaching that are often not taught about in school.
After completing his undergraduate work at the University of Scranton in 1985, author John W. Galambos spent over twenty years in the classroom teaching earth science, biology, environmental science, and physics at the high school level. For fifteen years, Galambos worked in poultry plants in various management roles and, in 2017, he earned his graduate degree from Grand Canyon University. In his spare time, he enjoys hunting and gardening and lives with his wife, Cindy, in Assawoman, Virginia.
Galambos writes, “Teaching for the first time? You know the big picture—Bloom, Piaget, Skinner, Marzano, Ruby Payne, et al. What about the little things? The day-to-day stuff? This book was written to help beginning teachers with those sorts of things—the nuts and bolts. I wish a resource like this was available when I started teaching in 1985, and I hope that this book will help you thrive in your first year in the classroom.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John W. Galambos’s new book goes beyond the basics of education, providing readers with a first-hand account of what one’s first year in the classroom might be like. From understanding the most important people to get to know at one’s school to getting to know one’s students and general advice, Galambos delivers the inside scoop that any first-year teacher needs to ensure they and their students succeed.
Readers can purchase “Nuts and Bolts—Thriving Your First Year in the Classroom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
