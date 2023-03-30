Author John W. Galambos’s New Book, “Nuts and Bolts—Thriving Your First Year in the Classroom,” is a Handy Guide for Those Entering the Profession of Education

Recent release “Nuts and Bolts—Thriving Your First Year in the Classroom,” from Covenant Books author John W. Galambos, is an enlightening read that reveals how beginner teachers can quickly learn the ins and outs of their schools and classrooms. Drawing from his own experiences, Galambos shares the information he wishes was taught to him during his first year as an educator.