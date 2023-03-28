Sridhar Reddy, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York, NY, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of board-certified hematologist-oncologist Sridhar Reddy, MD. Dr. Reddy will practice at NYCBS locations in Downtown Brooklyn and East New York.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sridhar Reddy to our team of exceptional physicians,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “His commitment to providing patients with comprehensive care and support is unmatched. He is a remarkable addition to our practice as we continue to expand in Brooklyn."
A native of Kansas, Dr. Reddy’s inspiration to pursue medicine stemmed from watching his father, who was a surgeon and primary care provider in their rural community for over 40 years. Dr. Reddy desired to help people in need and to serve as a source of comfort during difficult times.
Dr. Reddy prides himself in close and effective communication, taking time to ensure patients have a complete understanding of every aspect of their diagnosis and treatment. “My greatest satisfaction as a hematologist oncologist is the close relationship I develop with patients and their families,” Dr. Reddy said. Dr. Reddy treats all aspects of benign and malignant hematology, medical oncology and has an interest in lymphomas, multiple myeloma, breast cancer, and lung cancer.
“I am excited to be a part of a world-class organization that provides unparalleled cancer care,” Dr. Reddy said. “It is thrilling that patients will be able to access the latest and most advanced therapies, including immunotherapy and access to clinical trials, in their own neighborhood.
Dr. Reddy received his medical degree and graduated with the highest distinction from the University of Kansas. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, followed by a fellowship in hematology and oncology at NYU Langone Medical Center, a nationally recognized comprehensive cancer center.
He is an avid runner and enjoys reading, following Kansas Jayhawks basketball, and spending time with his wife and two young children.
To make an appointment, call 718-732-4049. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority.
