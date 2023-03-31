Author Lance T. Crawford's New Audiobook, "Spiritual Growth Through Travels, Nature, and Living Life," Reveals How the Author Found Spiritual Healing & Personal Growth
Recent audiobook release “Spiritual Growth Through Travels, Nature, and Living Life: There are many roads to realizing one's inner-self,” from Audiobook Network author Lance T. Crawford, is a compilation of experiences and travels from the author’s life that have led to his current values and views of the world.
Santa Barbara, CA, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lance T. Crawford, a lifelong traveler, has completed his new audiobook, “Spiritual Growth Through Travels, Nature, and Living Life: There are many roads to realizing one's inner-self”: a fascinating account detailing the various moments and experiences from the author’s past that helped to shape his future and his spirituality.
With a BA from California State University at Long Beach and an MS from California State University at Fullerton, author Lance T. Crawford retired from a sixteen-year career as an educator in the public school system in 2008. Prior to his teaching career, Crawford worked in various other fields, including real estate sales, financial services, and pharmaceutical and nutritional sales. Some of his favorite activities outside of writing and traveling include reading, trekking in the local hills and mountains, cooking favorite dishes, beach walks, and being in nature, opera, stage theater, and various live music events. Currently, he resides near the coast in Santa Barbara, California.
In “Spiritual Growth Through Travels, Nature, and Living Life,” the author describes many ways he has grown internally as a result of his travels and bonding with nature, from riding on a train from Long Beach to New Orleans, Louisiana, at age one in the middle of World War II, to a 520-mile pilgrimage trek on the Camino de Santiago in his mid-seventies.
“I am a lifelong traveler, or pilgrim. Along the way in life, I have come to realize the connection between traveling and spiritual growth,” writes Crawford. “Travel can take on many dimensions or purposes: family or business, education, pleasure vacations, curiosity about groups of people and places of interest, and pilgrimages, to name a few.”
Crawford continues, “I see many areas of behavior that run counter to having a peaceful, cooperating society. The realization of a spiritual nature within each of us, I believe, can help societies to overcome many of the negative trends that I outlined above.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Lance T. Crawford’s new audiobook is a profound series that reveals the ways in which the author has gained immeasurable insight and knowledge by witnessing the many ways others live throughout his travels. By sharing his experiences, Crawford hopes to pass on these life lessons to listeners of all backgrounds and help to foster a future of understanding and growth.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Spiritual Growth Through Travels, Nature, and Living Life: There are many roads to realizing one's inner-self” by Lance T. Crawford through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
