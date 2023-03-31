Author Ajayi O. Daniel, Ph.D.'s New Audiobook, “Remedy for Longevity,” Reveals How Listeners Can Improve Their Quality of Life as They Age Through Lifestyle Choices
Recent audiobook release “Remedy for Longevity,” from Audiobook Network author Ajayi O. Daniel, Ph.D., shares the secrets of living a long life of good health developed by the author through years of research and study. Through his work, listeners will be provided the information needed to practice different methods of finding inner peace, granting a new way to take control of one's health.
Columbus, OH, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ajayi O. Daniel, Ph.D., a prolific writer whose writings cut across specific areas of life, including training manuals for various academic subjects, has completed his new audiobook, “Remedy for Longevity”: an insightful discussion on how listeners can age gracefully into an elderly life that is more or less free from the chains of disease and illness.
Author Ajayi O. Daniel, Ph.D. is an ordained minister of the gospel, and a Biblical scholar with various degrees, including a Ph.D. in Church Management and Administration from Patriot Bible University and alumnus of Bethel Institute of Theology and Biblical Research and Patriot Bible University.
In the last 17 years, Ajayi has served as a Zonal Leader for African Service, and worked as a human resource personnel, lecturer, missionary, and church planting pastor for several organizations. He is an internationally acclaimed teacher, preacher, and mentor and is the CEO and Director of Study of Edu-Econs Services. Currently, Dr. Ajayi O. Daniel offers a charitable service in God’s vineyard with Mount Zion International (Healing and Deliverance) Church of God and Christ Resurrection Bible Institute and Seminary USA.
Daniel shares, “Experiencing a great old age that is void of age-related disease or amnesia is the desire of every senior citizen. This blessing to mankind should never be construed a taboo. Once the principles of a healthy life highlighted in this discourse are adhered to, the benefits will be inevitable. This is the message conveyed in this book: To live young and healthy while growing old.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ajayi O. Daniel, Ph.D.’s new audiobook will help listeners achieve their goals of longevity and health through focusing on alternative forms of medicine and wellness.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Remedy for Longevity” by Ajayi O. Daniel, Ph.D. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Author Ajayi O. Daniel, Ph.D. is an ordained minister of the gospel, and a Biblical scholar with various degrees, including a Ph.D. in Church Management and Administration from Patriot Bible University and alumnus of Bethel Institute of Theology and Biblical Research and Patriot Bible University.
In the last 17 years, Ajayi has served as a Zonal Leader for African Service, and worked as a human resource personnel, lecturer, missionary, and church planting pastor for several organizations. He is an internationally acclaimed teacher, preacher, and mentor and is the CEO and Director of Study of Edu-Econs Services. Currently, Dr. Ajayi O. Daniel offers a charitable service in God’s vineyard with Mount Zion International (Healing and Deliverance) Church of God and Christ Resurrection Bible Institute and Seminary USA.
Daniel shares, “Experiencing a great old age that is void of age-related disease or amnesia is the desire of every senior citizen. This blessing to mankind should never be construed a taboo. Once the principles of a healthy life highlighted in this discourse are adhered to, the benefits will be inevitable. This is the message conveyed in this book: To live young and healthy while growing old.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ajayi O. Daniel, Ph.D.’s new audiobook will help listeners achieve their goals of longevity and health through focusing on alternative forms of medicine and wellness.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Remedy for Longevity” by Ajayi O. Daniel, Ph.D. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories