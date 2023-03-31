Author Harry L. Campbell III's New Audiobook, “Charlie Hungloe's Greatest Challenge,” Follows a Detective & His Partner Who Are Assigned to Track Down a Terrorist Leader
Recent audiobook release “Charlie Hungloe's Greatest Challenge,” from Audiobook Network author Harry L. Campbell III, is a compelling narrative centered around a detective and his new partner who must learn how to work, trust in each other, and communicate while hunting down the leader of a terrorist organization together.
Mesquite, TX, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Harry L. Campbell III, an actor and stuntman in movies and television, as well as an ordained minister currently pursuing degrees in Christian theology and in youth ministry at Dallas Baptist University in Texas, has completed his new audiobook, “Charlie Hungloe's Greatest Challenge”: a stirring tale of a detective who is assigned a new partner as he investigates a terrifying organization, putting them in harm’s way as they inch closer to the truth.
Campbell shares, “A cop's life can be very lonely and taking long reflective walks do not always seem to help, but tonight something was different. While detective Charlie is walking back to police headquarters, he sees a long-haired man on Main Street handing out fliers. He moves close to the man to see if he was peddling drugs. Contrary to what he thought, the man didn't seem very bothered about money. He asked Charlie what he wants most in life. Charlie says he would like to know true love as it is hard for a cop. The man tells Charlie to believe in God, which Charlie finds amusing. Charlie returns to Police Headquarters and falls asleep at his desk.
“For four days a black coat terrorist group led by Master Tan had attacked different people in the city of Mesquite. They had killed the 21-year-old brother of a cowboy, who called them out on the news media. The city's mayor demands action, and a special terrorist task force is formed. Detectives Charlie Hungloe and Samantha ‘Sam’ Sterling are the two detectives assigned to the case. Their pursuit of Tan involves them in perilous situations that require them to use their expertise in martial arts. Will the pair survive this adventure? Will they succeed in capturing Master Tan? Will they ever stop arguing long enough to complete their mission?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Harry L. Campbell III’s new audiobook is a captivating thriller that will take listeners on an exhilarating journey as Charlie and Sam tackle not only their investigation but navigate their new professional and personal relationship. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Charlie Hungloe’s Greatest Challenge” will explore how Charlie and Sam learn to trust each other and communicate through the chaos and fear of this investigation.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Charlie Hungloe's Greatest Challenge” by Harry L. Campbell III through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
