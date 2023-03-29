Brian A. King Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Indianapolis, IN, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brian A. King, of Indianapolis, Indiana, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing.
About Brian A. King
Brian A. King is a poet, freelance writer, author, and owner of Freelance Poetry LLC, which is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. He writes and publishes poetry that has been showcased internationally in a poetry book, titled, International Who's Who of Poetry 2012. His poetry has also been featured in the United States as well, by Eber & Wein Publishing that includes these poetry compilation books: American Poet, From A Window: Wistful Thoughts, Best Poets of 2014-2016, 2018, 2022, and Who's Who in American Poetry 2016-2017.
Mr. King is a member of the American Philatelic Society, the American Writers and Artists Institute, and is also a graduate of the Institute For Writers. His published and soon to be published works are entitled as follows:
"Origins of the Lost Poetic Archives from an Unknown Scholar”
“Origins of the Lost Poetic Archives from an Unknown Scholar (Memoirs)”
The French, Spanish, German, and Japanese translations are set to be published for 2023.
“Origins of the Lost Poetic Archives from an Unknown Scholar (Collector’s Edition)”
“The Zenith Venue: Inside The Mind Of A Chosen Scholar (Vol. 1)”
“The Archived Venue: Inside The Lost Poetic Vault Of A Chosen Scholar (Vol. 2)”
Freelance Poetry LLC's written works including the B-poet series are currently trending as a brand within the trademark and puzzle industries. These written works can be found on this website at Originsofthelostpoeticarchives.godaddysites.com
Publishing career quote: “Going for my dreams, Nothing’s going to stop me, Destiny fulfilled.”
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
