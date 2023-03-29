Leanetta Mitchell Named a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Salisbury, NC, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leanetta Mitchell, of Salisbury, North Carolina, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare and occupational therapy.
About Leanetta Mitchell
Leanetta Mitchell is a certified occupational therapy assistant at Bill Hefner VA Medical Center located in Salisbury, North Carolina. Mitchell is responsible for occupational therapy, long term skilled care, and acute care. She helps individuals who have problems carrying out their daily living skills due to a disability, illness, or cognitive impairment that impact a person's ability to perform daily tasks. Mitchell educates patients on safe and effectively using therapy equipment, evaluates treatment progress and provides adjustments so patients can achieve maximum benefits. She also advocates for patient's health, safety, and rights.
Born July 2, 1955 in Salisbury, North Carolina, Leanetta received her B.A. in Health and Human Services from Ashford University. She holds a certification for the Allen Cognitive Level Screening Assessment and is a member of the American Occupational Therapy Certification Board, Inc. and the National Board of Certification in Occupational Therapy. Leanetta has received a Certificate of Excellence and Special Recognition Award for National Rehab Week.
When she is not working, Leanetta enjoys doing crafts.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
