Eric B. Alcazar Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Mesa, AZ, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eric B. Alcazar, of Mesa, Arizona, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of automotive repair.
About Eric B. Alcazar
Eric B. Alcazar is a technician and owner of AZ Euro Werks in Mesa, Arizona. With over 15 year’s experience, Mr. Alcazar provides repair services for luxury cars. He is responsible for diagnostics, consulting, customer relations and the overall daily operations.
Prior to opening his own business, Alcazar worked as a technician at AZ Bimmer Motor Werks, Timos Auto Haus and Lake Bluff BMW.
Eric has a certification in Heavy Duty Mechanics from the U.S. Army and is B.M.W. Certified.
When he is not working, Eric enjoys family activities, travel, restoring cars, and outdoor activities.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Eric B. Alcazar
Eric B. Alcazar is a technician and owner of AZ Euro Werks in Mesa, Arizona. With over 15 year’s experience, Mr. Alcazar provides repair services for luxury cars. He is responsible for diagnostics, consulting, customer relations and the overall daily operations.
Prior to opening his own business, Alcazar worked as a technician at AZ Bimmer Motor Werks, Timos Auto Haus and Lake Bluff BMW.
Eric has a certification in Heavy Duty Mechanics from the U.S. Army and is B.M.W. Certified.
When he is not working, Eric enjoys family activities, travel, restoring cars, and outdoor activities.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories