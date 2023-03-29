Dr. Alan Cureton Joins Value Based Inc. to Coach Growth-Minded Presidents
Dr. Alan Cureton, former President of University of Northwestern - St. Paul, joins Value Based Inc., bringing over 40 years of passionate leadership within higher education to help presidents build growth-oriented cultures focusing on increasing enrollment and revenues to help them survive during these challenging times.
Sherwood, OR, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Alan Cureton’s focus will be to champion fellow presidents of small and mid-size colleges and universities. His journey from his first position in higher education as an Intramural Coordinator in 1978 at Southern Illinois University to his last position as President of the University of Northwestern - St. Paul (2002-2022) has prepared him to be able to come alongside new and seasoned presidents to assist them in their quest to advance their institutional mission.
“I’ve spent most of my career building cultures, developing teams, and mentoring student leaders. My passion is to help institutions and leaders grow (in effectiveness) and expand (through opportunities) while creating a strategic and visionary impact. My focus is on both education within the classroom and outside the classroom. Having spent more than half of my career at faith-based institutions, I’m excited to join Value Based to particularly help this sub-sector of higher education in addition to the smaller to mid-sized institutions.”
Dr. Cureton has been highly successful at building growth-oriented cultures, teams, and leaders. While at the University of Northwestern - St. Paul (UNW), he was able to successfully rebrand the college to a university. Alan’s individual accomplishments at UNW include generating funding for scholarships, facilities, endowment, and special projects while creating and implementing a comprehensive planned giving program. Under his leadership, UNW was able to offer 90+ academic programs, re-establish graduate programs (9 programs plus two more pending) in 2006, add new majors in urban studies, digital media, philosophy, criminal justice, engineering, and nursing, and enlarge its online footprint for adult degree completion programs and dual enrollment programs.
Under President Cureton’s presidency, enrollment at UNW grew from 2,216 in 2002 to 3,497 in 2022 (peaking at 4,112 in 2018). At the conclusion of his tenure at UNW, he completed a seven-year comprehensive campaign that generated $171M for scholarships, endowment, operations, renovation, new buildings, and media expansion. Yearly giving to UNW increased from $9.0M in 2002 to $35.2M in 2022. Overall, UNW’s endowment increased from $4.7M in 2002 to $30.5M in 2022 during his presidency.
Presidents of small and mid-size colleges and universities interested in a shoulder-to-shoulder relationship with fellow Dr. Cureton should visit valuebased.com/team to contact Dr. Cureton directly.
“I’ve spent most of my career building cultures, developing teams, and mentoring student leaders. My passion is to help institutions and leaders grow (in effectiveness) and expand (through opportunities) while creating a strategic and visionary impact. My focus is on both education within the classroom and outside the classroom. Having spent more than half of my career at faith-based institutions, I’m excited to join Value Based to particularly help this sub-sector of higher education in addition to the smaller to mid-sized institutions.”
Dr. Cureton has been highly successful at building growth-oriented cultures, teams, and leaders. While at the University of Northwestern - St. Paul (UNW), he was able to successfully rebrand the college to a university. Alan’s individual accomplishments at UNW include generating funding for scholarships, facilities, endowment, and special projects while creating and implementing a comprehensive planned giving program. Under his leadership, UNW was able to offer 90+ academic programs, re-establish graduate programs (9 programs plus two more pending) in 2006, add new majors in urban studies, digital media, philosophy, criminal justice, engineering, and nursing, and enlarge its online footprint for adult degree completion programs and dual enrollment programs.
Under President Cureton’s presidency, enrollment at UNW grew from 2,216 in 2002 to 3,497 in 2022 (peaking at 4,112 in 2018). At the conclusion of his tenure at UNW, he completed a seven-year comprehensive campaign that generated $171M for scholarships, endowment, operations, renovation, new buildings, and media expansion. Yearly giving to UNW increased from $9.0M in 2002 to $35.2M in 2022. Overall, UNW’s endowment increased from $4.7M in 2002 to $30.5M in 2022 during his presidency.
Presidents of small and mid-size colleges and universities interested in a shoulder-to-shoulder relationship with fellow Dr. Cureton should visit valuebased.com/team to contact Dr. Cureton directly.
Contact
Value BasedContact
Cathy Garland
800.597.1873
https://www.valuebased.com
Cathy Garland
800.597.1873
https://www.valuebased.com
Categories