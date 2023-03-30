FPC of Pike Creek, DE, an Executive Search Firm, Opens Its Doors
Lake Success, NY, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced the opening of FPC of Pike Creek, DE. Owned by Josh McGill, FPC of Pike Creek will specialize in Sales and Operations roles within the Industrial Distribution and Manufacturing sectors.
Josh has an extensive background working in sales and operations in the Industrial Distribution space. He will be responsible for projects that include executive search, custom talent acquisition projects, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping and succession planning.
Josh received his undergraduate degree from Temple University. He then went on to get an MBA in Business Management from Eastern University. Most recently, Josh was an Operations Manager for OTC Industrial Technologies. He has held leadership positions at renowned companies such as Bartlett Bearing Company, HD Supply and Ferguson Enterprises.
On why Josh chose to open an office with FPC, he said, “FPC has been in the executive recruiting space for over fifty years and provides the support for new business owners to thrive within a network of over 60 locations nationwide. Being able to leverage my skills, expertise, and network along with the nationwide support made my decision to join FPC easy. I have worked in various capacities in the industrial distribution space, so I have a keen eye on recognizing the skillsets essential to being successful in those roles. I believe that I will serve as a great match maker for companies looking to hire quality candidates.”
“We are very excited to have Josh join the FPC family. He is a disciplined and passionate leader with exceptional communication and critical thinking skills. His experience in sales and operations will help him identify top talent for companies filling those roles within distribution and logistics. I am confident Josh will operate FPC of Pike Creek at the highest level of success,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC.
Contact FPC of Pike Creek at 484-661-3933 or via email at jmcgill@fpcpikecreek.com or visit www.fpcpikecreek.com.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
