Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Acquires Straight Shooter Heating & Air in Strategic Move to Expand Market Presence in Dallas-Fort Worth Area
Arlington, TX, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce an addition to their operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex following the acquisition of Straight Shooter Heating & Air.
With this acquisition, Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric is well-positioned to increase its market share in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, thanks to Straight Shooter’s strong reputation and exceptional employees. Straight Shooter has been well respected in the region for several years, offering a range of services and solutions to consumers and businesses alike. The company's deep expertise and excellent reputation have made it a valuable addition to Paschal's growing portfolio.
"We are excited to announce the acquisition of Straight Shooter Heating & Air, which reinforces our commitment to expanding our services and capabilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth market," said Charley Boyce, CEO of Paschal. "Straight Shooter has a solid reputation and an outstanding team of professionals who share our commitment to delivering world class service for our clients. We believe that this acquisition will enable us to better serve our customers and strengthen our position as a leader in the region."
The acquisition of Straight Shooter provides Paschal with several key advantages, including the addition of talented employees to their growing team and a new customer base through service area expansion. The integration of the Straight Shooter team into Paschal's existing operation is expected to be seamless, with minimal disruption to clients and employees.
"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Paschal," said Caleb Walsh, Owner of Straight Shooter. "Being in the HVAC industry for over 15 years, I’ve always admired Paschal’s commitment to excellence and their focus on delivering value to customers. We believe that our combined strengths will create exciting new opportunities for our employees, customers, and stakeholders."
With this acquisition, Paschal is poised for continued growth and success in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company looks forward to leveraging its expanded capabilities and expertise to deliver even greater value to its customers and employees.
About Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is the leading provider of home repair, replacement, and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electric markets in Arkansas, Southwest Missouri and Dallas-Fort Worth. Founded in 1968, and operator owned and led since, Paschal has been providing unparalleled customer service and top-notch workmanship to the communities it serves for over 50 years. Paschal’s 330+ team members are committed to providing world-class service and earning their 5-star reputation every single day.
With this acquisition, Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric is well-positioned to increase its market share in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, thanks to Straight Shooter’s strong reputation and exceptional employees. Straight Shooter has been well respected in the region for several years, offering a range of services and solutions to consumers and businesses alike. The company's deep expertise and excellent reputation have made it a valuable addition to Paschal's growing portfolio.
"We are excited to announce the acquisition of Straight Shooter Heating & Air, which reinforces our commitment to expanding our services and capabilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth market," said Charley Boyce, CEO of Paschal. "Straight Shooter has a solid reputation and an outstanding team of professionals who share our commitment to delivering world class service for our clients. We believe that this acquisition will enable us to better serve our customers and strengthen our position as a leader in the region."
The acquisition of Straight Shooter provides Paschal with several key advantages, including the addition of talented employees to their growing team and a new customer base through service area expansion. The integration of the Straight Shooter team into Paschal's existing operation is expected to be seamless, with minimal disruption to clients and employees.
"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Paschal," said Caleb Walsh, Owner of Straight Shooter. "Being in the HVAC industry for over 15 years, I’ve always admired Paschal’s commitment to excellence and their focus on delivering value to customers. We believe that our combined strengths will create exciting new opportunities for our employees, customers, and stakeholders."
With this acquisition, Paschal is poised for continued growth and success in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company looks forward to leveraging its expanded capabilities and expertise to deliver even greater value to its customers and employees.
About Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is the leading provider of home repair, replacement, and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electric markets in Arkansas, Southwest Missouri and Dallas-Fort Worth. Founded in 1968, and operator owned and led since, Paschal has been providing unparalleled customer service and top-notch workmanship to the communities it serves for over 50 years. Paschal’s 330+ team members are committed to providing world-class service and earning their 5-star reputation every single day.
Contact
Paschal Air, Plumbing & ElectricContact
Jade Rundle
479-751-0195
gopaschal.com
Jade Rundle
479-751-0195
gopaschal.com
Multimedia
Categories