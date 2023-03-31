Julie Ann Brown Celebrated as a VIP for March 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Delray Beach, FL, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Julie Ann Brown of Delray Beach, Florida is celebrated as a VIP for March 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of real estate.
About Julie Ann Brown
Julie Ann Brown is a Realtor for Signature Paradise Realty International in Delray Beach, Florida where she specializes in residential property sales and relocations.
Brown began her career in real estate in 1985, working as a licensed realtor for Weichert Realtors (Shannon & Luchs). She then changed career paths and went on to become a family services counselor for the Florida Department of Children and Families followed by an admissions program intake coordinator for The Renfrew Center. In 2011, together with her husband, she became the co-founder and director of business development for Insight To Recovery, Inc, a partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient program where her real estate background served as a huge asset in locating housing for her program patients. In 2017, she took on the role of director of business development for A Safe Harbour Eating Disorder Intensive Outpatient Program. One year later, she transitioned back into residential real estate, joining Signature Florida in the spring of 2018. Since then, with her outstanding record of sales production in the residential real estate marketplace, Brown has become one of Signature’s Florida’s most in-demand agents of choice among today’s South Florida buyers and sellers.
Dedication and a commitment to building long lasting and fulfilling personal relationships on the job have truly defined Julie Brown’s work ethic. Julie is passionate about developing close business relationships while imparting the knowledge and expertise so necessary to make her client’s dreams come true.
“Real estate is a big investment and I understand that. One thing you will get with me is a personal relationship. In the end, that goes a long way,” said Brown.
Brown is a staunch supporter of Women for Excellence of Boca Raton, Florida and The National and International Associations of Professional Women. In 2017, she was the recipient of the prestigious Global Society of Empowered Women Award. She is a member of the Broward Board of Realtors and has been involved on various planning committees for non profit fund raising organizations such as No Excuse for Abuse, the Arthur Marshall Foundation for the Everglades, and the Alzheimer's Association.
A graduate of the University of Maryland, Brown received her B.S. in Family Management Studies in 1974. When she is not working, Julie likes doing collages, going to the beach and spending time with family.
For more information, visit www.julieannbrown-yourrealestateconcierge.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Julie Ann Brown
Julie Ann Brown is a Realtor for Signature Paradise Realty International in Delray Beach, Florida where she specializes in residential property sales and relocations.
Brown began her career in real estate in 1985, working as a licensed realtor for Weichert Realtors (Shannon & Luchs). She then changed career paths and went on to become a family services counselor for the Florida Department of Children and Families followed by an admissions program intake coordinator for The Renfrew Center. In 2011, together with her husband, she became the co-founder and director of business development for Insight To Recovery, Inc, a partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient program where her real estate background served as a huge asset in locating housing for her program patients. In 2017, she took on the role of director of business development for A Safe Harbour Eating Disorder Intensive Outpatient Program. One year later, she transitioned back into residential real estate, joining Signature Florida in the spring of 2018. Since then, with her outstanding record of sales production in the residential real estate marketplace, Brown has become one of Signature’s Florida’s most in-demand agents of choice among today’s South Florida buyers and sellers.
Dedication and a commitment to building long lasting and fulfilling personal relationships on the job have truly defined Julie Brown’s work ethic. Julie is passionate about developing close business relationships while imparting the knowledge and expertise so necessary to make her client’s dreams come true.
“Real estate is a big investment and I understand that. One thing you will get with me is a personal relationship. In the end, that goes a long way,” said Brown.
Brown is a staunch supporter of Women for Excellence of Boca Raton, Florida and The National and International Associations of Professional Women. In 2017, she was the recipient of the prestigious Global Society of Empowered Women Award. She is a member of the Broward Board of Realtors and has been involved on various planning committees for non profit fund raising organizations such as No Excuse for Abuse, the Arthur Marshall Foundation for the Everglades, and the Alzheimer's Association.
A graduate of the University of Maryland, Brown received her B.S. in Family Management Studies in 1974. When she is not working, Julie likes doing collages, going to the beach and spending time with family.
For more information, visit www.julieannbrown-yourrealestateconcierge.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories