Columbine Gallery Transitioning from Brick and Mortar to Click and Order
Columbine Gallery’s Loveland location has served as headquarters and home to the National Sculptors’ Guild and its sculpture garden, featuring some of the country's finest sculptors, since 1992. One of the largest fine art sources in Northern Colorado, the gallery and adjacent NSG Sculpture Garden quickly became a destination spot. The Father/Daughter owners wish to announce a direction focus to than the events and exhibitions that make a gallery shine.
Loveland, CO, April 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Columbine Gallery’s Loveland location has served as headquarters and home to the National Sculptors’ Guild and its sculpture garden, featuring some of the country's finest sculptors, since 1992. One of the largest fine art galleries in Northern Colorado, the gallery with adjacent NSG Sculpture Garden quickly became a destination gallery and has placed thousands of artworks, large and small, in collectors’ homes across the nation. The Father/Daughter owners wish to announce a direction focus to the public art side of their business. They are selling the gallery space to provide greater dedication to the large-scale placements than the events and exhibitions that make a gallery shine.
“We will continue to sell artwork online, which has become a popular choice among art collectors. This is particularly ideal when a collector is familiar with an artist or has worked with us in the past; they know the quality and take comfort in our 30 plus years of experience. This trust has been built over time, and we intend to care for our artists and collectors in the same manner we have from the start.” - Alyson Kinkade, co-owner and Project Manager for the National Sculptors’ Guild.
“We have thoroughly enjoyed working with art appreciators of all levels, but the true passion has always been in the design team approach it takes to place great public art.” - John Kinkade, Executive Director of the National Sculptors’ Guild. “Many Lovelanders may be unaware that we have a full-scale public art business, placing over 500 significant monuments across the nation. But that was how we started, and we are feeling it is time to devote ourselves to the Guild once again.”
This transition to less show space also allows the Kinkade’s to pursue more of their own interests. Alyson plans to spend more time on her own artwork; and John will continue to work on special projects like serving as Chair for the Colorado Governors’ Art Show, as well as other philanthropic projects that combine the arts and helping community.
“It has been a privilege to serve the community of Loveland, Colorado, and our amazing stable of artists over the years. We look forward to continuing to do so in a different capacity,” states John.
“Loveland will remain our home base, and we intend to be part of the art world for a long time to come,” Alyson adds. “We are thrilled to see someone new take the space with new energy and ideas to make their mark on this special art-filled city.” The gallery and garden at 2683 N. Taft Avenue will continue to showcase art as the new owner of the property has plans to open par-a-dox fine arts this summer. You’ll see changes already taking shape.
John continues, “We hope people reflect fondly of their experiences at Columbine Gallery, we will remember well the dinner parties we threw for hundreds of our patrons under tents in the garden, and special events like weddings; unique exhibitions; charity fundraiser receptions; afternoon meetings with artists on the balconies, and watching the fireworks being set off across Taft Avenue. We express gratitude to all who have been a part of making this beautiful space so special to our family and artists.”
Now is the time to redeem any gift certificates, or “Circle of Giving” coupon codes you may be holding onto. Columbine Gallery will remain open through May 31 with hopes to find homes for the amazing artwork that is on display.
Shop online or stop by the gallery through May 31.
Representing some of the nation’s leading sculptors, painters and fine artisans, Columbine Gallery and the National Sculptors’ Guild have consulted private and public collectors in the placement of fine art for the interior and exterior since 1992. The National Sculptors' Guild (NSG) is an association made up of its design team and nationally recognized sculptors chosen for their outstanding artistic abilities and varied style with the primary objective to conceive and seek out monumental placements for members' work. Artist Driven, Client Minded.
Proudly Representing Renowned Local and National Artists:
Sculptors: Gary Alsum, Craig Campbell, Tim Cherry, Dee Clements, Darrell Davis, Jane DeDecker, Clay Enoch, Edward Fleming, Daniel Glanz, Carol Gold Estate, Denny Haskew, Mark Leichliter, Joe Norman, Leo E. Osborne, Don Rambadt, Wayne Salge, Sandy Scott, Stephen Shachtman, Michael Warrick, and C.T. Whitehouse.
Painters: James Biggers, Amelia Caruso, George Coll, Bob Coonts, Cathy Goodale, Don Hamilton, Lu Haskew Estate, Alyson Kinkade, Gary Miller, Jean Perry, Tony Pridham, Teresa Vito, Tal Walton, and the Roy Wilce Estate.
“We will continue to sell artwork online, which has become a popular choice among art collectors. This is particularly ideal when a collector is familiar with an artist or has worked with us in the past; they know the quality and take comfort in our 30 plus years of experience. This trust has been built over time, and we intend to care for our artists and collectors in the same manner we have from the start.” - Alyson Kinkade, co-owner and Project Manager for the National Sculptors’ Guild.
“We have thoroughly enjoyed working with art appreciators of all levels, but the true passion has always been in the design team approach it takes to place great public art.” - John Kinkade, Executive Director of the National Sculptors’ Guild. “Many Lovelanders may be unaware that we have a full-scale public art business, placing over 500 significant monuments across the nation. But that was how we started, and we are feeling it is time to devote ourselves to the Guild once again.”
This transition to less show space also allows the Kinkade’s to pursue more of their own interests. Alyson plans to spend more time on her own artwork; and John will continue to work on special projects like serving as Chair for the Colorado Governors’ Art Show, as well as other philanthropic projects that combine the arts and helping community.
“It has been a privilege to serve the community of Loveland, Colorado, and our amazing stable of artists over the years. We look forward to continuing to do so in a different capacity,” states John.
“Loveland will remain our home base, and we intend to be part of the art world for a long time to come,” Alyson adds. “We are thrilled to see someone new take the space with new energy and ideas to make their mark on this special art-filled city.” The gallery and garden at 2683 N. Taft Avenue will continue to showcase art as the new owner of the property has plans to open par-a-dox fine arts this summer. You’ll see changes already taking shape.
John continues, “We hope people reflect fondly of their experiences at Columbine Gallery, we will remember well the dinner parties we threw for hundreds of our patrons under tents in the garden, and special events like weddings; unique exhibitions; charity fundraiser receptions; afternoon meetings with artists on the balconies, and watching the fireworks being set off across Taft Avenue. We express gratitude to all who have been a part of making this beautiful space so special to our family and artists.”
Now is the time to redeem any gift certificates, or “Circle of Giving” coupon codes you may be holding onto. Columbine Gallery will remain open through May 31 with hopes to find homes for the amazing artwork that is on display.
Shop online or stop by the gallery through May 31.
Representing some of the nation’s leading sculptors, painters and fine artisans, Columbine Gallery and the National Sculptors’ Guild have consulted private and public collectors in the placement of fine art for the interior and exterior since 1992. The National Sculptors' Guild (NSG) is an association made up of its design team and nationally recognized sculptors chosen for their outstanding artistic abilities and varied style with the primary objective to conceive and seek out monumental placements for members' work. Artist Driven, Client Minded.
Proudly Representing Renowned Local and National Artists:
Sculptors: Gary Alsum, Craig Campbell, Tim Cherry, Dee Clements, Darrell Davis, Jane DeDecker, Clay Enoch, Edward Fleming, Daniel Glanz, Carol Gold Estate, Denny Haskew, Mark Leichliter, Joe Norman, Leo E. Osborne, Don Rambadt, Wayne Salge, Sandy Scott, Stephen Shachtman, Michael Warrick, and C.T. Whitehouse.
Painters: James Biggers, Amelia Caruso, George Coll, Bob Coonts, Cathy Goodale, Don Hamilton, Lu Haskew Estate, Alyson Kinkade, Gary Miller, Jean Perry, Tony Pridham, Teresa Vito, Tal Walton, and the Roy Wilce Estate.
Contact
JK Designs Inc.Contact
Alyson Kinkade
970-667-2015
columbinegallery.com
Alyson Kinkade
970-667-2015
columbinegallery.com
Categories