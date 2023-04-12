MacRAE’S Receives Official Recognition as Certified Google Partner Company
MacRAE'S, a digital marketing agency in Mississauga, has officially become a Google Partner. As a recognized Google Partner, MacRAE'S demonstrated proficiency by earning Google Ads certifications and maintaining clients' campaigns. MacRAE’S is also recognized for driving growth and maintaining Google Ads campaigns for their clients.
Mississauga, Canada, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mississauga-based marketing company MacRAE’S Digital Marketing Services is proud to announce it has received official status as a Google Partner after meeting all the requirements for certification.
As an industry-leading digital marketing agency in Canada, MacRAE’S account managers have demonstrated ongoing proficiency in Google Ads, earning Google Ads certifications while helping clients maintain an optimization score of at least 70 percent. The official designation positions MacRAE’S as a qualified Google ads management company.
“Becoming a Google Partner means so much more than just a badge to us,” said Hugh Owen, owner of the Mississauga digital marketing agency. “At MacRAE’S, we want to use our digital marketing best practices to make our client’s goals come to fruition. Each one of our campaigns are tailored to our client’s needs, so to be recognized as a Partner to one of the largest digital companies shows that we are doing something right! It also means we have to continue to work hard to maintain our high standards and give our clients the best results possible.”
Becoming a Google Partner means that a company is recognized for maximizing campaign success for its clients, driving client growth by maintaining clients’ campaigns and demonstrating Google Ads skills and expertise with certifications. As a Google Partner, a company will get access to a wider range of benefits, including the ability to showcase the Google Partners badge on its website and marketing materials.
There are three requirement categories to become an official Google partner: Performance, Spend, and Certifications.
About MacRAE’S Digital Marketing Solutions
MacRAE’S has been a leading expert in B2B marketing and information services for over a century, and we’ve been helping B2B and B2C businesses with their online presence and lead generation for over 20 years. We’ve had hundreds of millions of visits to our web properties and helped tens of thousands of businesses with their online presence. As well as being a provider of outsourced digital marketing services, we also own and operate a selection of leading business directories and data services providers including MacRAE’S Blue Book, one of the most recognized industrial information brands in the US and Scott’s Directories, Canada’s most respected business information database.
MacRAE’S Website: https://macraes.com/awards
Google Partner Info: https://www.google.com/partners/agency?id=5405937307
As an industry-leading digital marketing agency in Canada, MacRAE’S account managers have demonstrated ongoing proficiency in Google Ads, earning Google Ads certifications while helping clients maintain an optimization score of at least 70 percent. The official designation positions MacRAE’S as a qualified Google ads management company.
“Becoming a Google Partner means so much more than just a badge to us,” said Hugh Owen, owner of the Mississauga digital marketing agency. “At MacRAE’S, we want to use our digital marketing best practices to make our client’s goals come to fruition. Each one of our campaigns are tailored to our client’s needs, so to be recognized as a Partner to one of the largest digital companies shows that we are doing something right! It also means we have to continue to work hard to maintain our high standards and give our clients the best results possible.”
Becoming a Google Partner means that a company is recognized for maximizing campaign success for its clients, driving client growth by maintaining clients’ campaigns and demonstrating Google Ads skills and expertise with certifications. As a Google Partner, a company will get access to a wider range of benefits, including the ability to showcase the Google Partners badge on its website and marketing materials.
There are three requirement categories to become an official Google partner: Performance, Spend, and Certifications.
About MacRAE’S Digital Marketing Solutions
MacRAE’S has been a leading expert in B2B marketing and information services for over a century, and we’ve been helping B2B and B2C businesses with their online presence and lead generation for over 20 years. We’ve had hundreds of millions of visits to our web properties and helped tens of thousands of businesses with their online presence. As well as being a provider of outsourced digital marketing services, we also own and operate a selection of leading business directories and data services providers including MacRAE’S Blue Book, one of the most recognized industrial information brands in the US and Scott’s Directories, Canada’s most respected business information database.
MacRAE’S Website: https://macraes.com/awards
Google Partner Info: https://www.google.com/partners/agency?id=5405937307
Contact
MacRAE’SContact
Hugh Owen
1-877-629-6104
https://macraes.com
Hugh Owen
1-877-629-6104
https://macraes.com
Categories