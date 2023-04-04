Dr. Karan Khosla Joins New York Health
New York, NY, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NYHealth), the premier practice of primary and specialty care, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Karan Khosla to its team of dedicated healthcare professionals. Dr. Khosla is an experienced Hospitalist who will be practicing at 12 East 86th Street, Suite #7, New York, NY 10028.
"We are excited to have Dr. Khosla join our team of dedicated healthcare professionals," said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. "His expertise and patient-focused approach are a great fit for our mission to provide our patients with the highest quality of care. We look forward to the contributions he will make to our practice."
Dr. Khosla's approach to patient care is centered on clear communication. He understands that one of the biggest problems in medicine is a lack of clear communication, and he always tries to clearly explain why things are happening and what to expect next.
"I am excited to join a vast network of talented physicians in the greatest city in the world,” Dr. Khosla said. "In his free time, Dr. Khosla enjoys bouldering, watching sports, traveling, and spending time with his wife.
Dr. Khosla earned his Master's in Biological Sciences and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine. He brings his extensive experience as a hospitalist working in Florida to NY Health. He is dedicated to providing personalized patient care and is fluent in English, Hindi, and Punjabi.
For more information, please visit www.nyhealth.com.
