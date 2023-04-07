Author Greg Thomas with Leland Barclay's New Audiobook, "No Doubting Thomas," Recounts Thomas's Three-Year Groundbreaking Football Career at the University of Arkansas
Recent audiobook release “No Doubting Thomas: ‘Hawg Whisperer’ My Arkansas Memoirs,” from Audiobook Network author Greg Thomas with Leland Barclay, is a fascinating look at the three years spent by Thomas as the University of Arkansas's first Black starting quarterback. From lasting friendships to the racial bias, Thomas holds nothing back as he recounts his time in college both on and off the field.
Garland, TX, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Greg Thomas, former San Angelo Central and University of Arkansas quarterback, and Leland Barclay, a veteran sports reporter who has covered sports professionally since 1983, have completed their new audiobook, “No Doubting Thomas: ‘Hawg Whisperer’ My Arkansas Memoirs”: a compelling a thought-provoking look at the experiences faced by Thomas during his college football career, and the struggles he faced while breaking down barriers.
“‘No Doubting Thomas: “Hawg Whisperer” My Arkansas Memoirs’ is the American Writing Awards finalist for Sports Book of the year 2022,” writes Thomas. “It is my recollection of three years as the first starting African American (black) quarterback at the University of Arkansas, under legendary Athletic Director Frank Broyles and Head Football Coach Ken Hatfield. As a starter, from 1985-1987 in the defunct Southwest Conference, the Razorbacks appeared in consecutive Bowl Games (The Holiday, The Orange, and The Liberty Bowls) and during this span accumulated more victories than all Razorback Quarterbacks in Arkansas football history. The book shares stories of built friendships with teammates and bonds with Hall of Fame Coaches, Nolan Richardson and Norm DeBriyn. Included are stories of the ups and downs of the collegiate experience, resiliency, and overcoming racial bias and stereotypes.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Greg Thomas with Leland Barclay’s new audiobook is the culmination of four sit-down interviews, numerous phone conversations, and one video call between Leland Barclay and Greg Thomas over the course of fourteen months and provides Thomas with the opportunity to share his life as a Razorback in his own words from his perspective.
Through his writings, listeners will discover incredible insights and moments along Thomas’s college journey that forever shaped his future, and the challenges that defined him from within and outside of his football program.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “No Doubting Thomas: ‘Hawg Whisperer’ My Arkansas Memoirs” by Greg Thomas with Leland Barclay through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
