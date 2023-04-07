Author Greg Thomas with Leland Barclay's New Audiobook, "No Doubting Thomas," Recounts Thomas's Three-Year Groundbreaking Football Career at the University of Arkansas

Recent audiobook release “No Doubting Thomas: ‘Hawg Whisperer’ My Arkansas Memoirs,” from Audiobook Network author Greg Thomas with Leland Barclay, is a fascinating look at the three years spent by Thomas as the University of Arkansas's first Black starting quarterback. From lasting friendships to the racial bias, Thomas holds nothing back as he recounts his time in college both on and off the field.