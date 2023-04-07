Author Shanequa Wilson's New Audiobook, "Take a Stand: A Look Within," is a Profound Exploration of the Struggles Many Face Today Due to the Failings of World Leaders
Recent audiobook release “Take a Stand: A Look Within,” from Audiobook Network author Shanequa Wilson, is a compelling look at how America has become unrecognizable from its previous former glory. Drawing on her own experiences and observations, Wilson outlines how America continues to fall short of the needs of its citizens through corrupt politics and a deteriorating sense of morality and justice.
Georgetown, TX, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shanequa Wilson, a mentor, coach, and counselor to many in her life, has completed her new audiobook, “Take a Stand: A Look Within”: a gripping and thought-provoking look at the current problems plaguing America, and what can be done about such a travesty before it is too late.
A native of North Carolina, author Shanequa Wilson spent twenty years in the U.S. Army, during which time three of those years were spent as an engineer while the rest of her military career saw her serving as military police. Wilson is also the founder and president of Heavenly Sent Ministries, an evangelistic ministry that assists people to know who they are and lets them know they were created on purpose for a purpose and born with an identity in Christ.
“Are you sitting by watching things happen? Or are you taking a stand to stop things from happening?” writes Wilson. “This book outlines some of the things that is going on in what used to be a great nation, a nation that people came to for sanction, but now they rather commit suicide or homicide because we as a nation haven’t come to terms that trouble is lurking. This book outlines some of the areas that we, as a nation, have failed and are still failing. This book will provoke you to do something about what is taking place. It takes you from the past to the present struggles and how they all tie together. It shows that this beast that we are dealing with is a struggle from within and has manifested. Read and prepare to be inspired to take a stand against the forces of darkness that has infiltrated so many through their minds.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Shanequa Wilson’s new audiobook takes a poignant look at how America’s leaders have failed their citizens, and how their actions affect the mental state of every American which they claim to serve. Through sharing this powerful discussion of modern cultural and political issues, Wilson hopes to encourage listeners to act up, and fight back against the sinister forces that have taken hold of their country and the world at large, threatening every single human being in the process.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Take a Stand: A Look Within” by Shanequa Wilson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
