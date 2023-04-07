Author Shanequa Wilson's New Audiobook, "Take a Stand: A Look Within," is a Profound Exploration of the Struggles Many Face Today Due to the Failings of World Leaders

Recent audiobook release “Take a Stand: A Look Within,” from Audiobook Network author Shanequa Wilson, is a compelling look at how America has become unrecognizable from its previous former glory. Drawing on her own experiences and observations, Wilson outlines how America continues to fall short of the needs of its citizens through corrupt politics and a deteriorating sense of morality and justice.